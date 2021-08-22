Car News That Mattered This Week: Honda City Hybrid, SUV Incoming, MG Astor Announced, Facelifted Amaze Launched And More

Published On Aug 22, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

This week we saw the Tigor EV facelift revealed, Amaze launched, and two important announcements from Honda. Read ahead to know the top headlines of the past seven days.

Honda City To Go Hybrid

The Honda City will get two electric motors paired with its 1.5-litre petrol engine by 2022. Unlike the mild-hybrid cars, the City will be a pure hybrid. Read ahead for more details.

Honda To Finally Enter The SUV Segment

Honda has confirmed that it is developing an India-spec SUV, which is expected to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Check out all the details ahead.

MG Astor And Its AI Announced

MG has officially announced the Astor compact SUV along with its personal artificial intelligence assistant. Mainly, it won’t be your regular connected technology but a robot-head type device on the dashboard. Read ahead to know more.

Volkswagen Taigun Production Commences

Volkswagen has commenced the mass production of the Taigun, ahead of the delivery commencement from September. Here are all the details you need to know.

Facelifted Honda Amaze Launched

Honda has launched the facelifted Amaze, which gets cosmetic upgrades inside out and some feature additions. Read ahead to know about the changes in detail.

Tata Tigor EV Facelift Revealed

Tata has revealed the facelifted Tigor EV for private buyers, with a more powerful electric motor. It is set to go on sale from August 31. Check out more details here.

Kia Seltos X-Line Teased

Kia has put out a teaser of the Seltos X-Line edition which will get cosmetic upgrades inside-out for a more rugged appeal. Here’s what you need to know.

Jeep Commander Exterior Revealed

The Jeep Commander’s exterior has finally been unveiled for the Brazilian market. The same SUV will head over to India with some changes and a new name. Read ahead for all the details.

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Launched

Lamborghini Urus gets the ‘Graphite Capsule’ edition with visual enhancements such as matte-finished colours and blacked out treatment over the body. Head here for more details.

