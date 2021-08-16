Published On Aug 16, 2021 05:40 PM By Rohit for Lamborghini Urus

With the Graphite Capsule edition, Lamborghini is offering four matte-finish exterior paint options along with different shades for exterior highlights

The Graphite Capsule is the second edition after the Pearl Capsule.

Exterior highlights include 23-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and black chrome treatment for the exhaust.

It gets exterior colour coordinated highlights as well as on the seat stitching and headrests.

Lamborghini is offering it with the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as the standard model.

We expect it to command a premium of around Rs 30 lakh over the standard Urus priced at Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom).

As if the standard Lamborghini Urus and its Pearl Capsule edition weren’t enough, the super luxury SUV has just received another edition in India, the Graphite Capsule. This is the second touch of exclusivity Lamborghini is offering its customers after the introduction of the Pearl Capsule version in March 2021.

The Graphite Capsule edition is based on the 2021 Urus whose deliveries began in March in India. It basically gets cosmetic differences over the standard model, including matte-finished colours and an overall stealthier appeal. The colours on offer are Bianco Monocerus (white), Nero Noctis (black), Grigio Nimbus (silver), and Grigio Keres (grey).

Not only that, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based supercar manufacturer is also offering four different paint options for the front splitter, door inserts, and rear spoiler: Arancio Leonis (orange), Arancio Dryope, Giallo Taurus (yellow), and Verde Scandal (green). The Graphite Capsule edition also features 23-inch blacked-out alloy wheels along with black chrome treatment for the exhaust. And yet, if you feel Lamborghini has missed out on your favourite colour combo, you can customise the SUV by choosing from over 16 different shades.

On the inside, the Urus Graphite Capsule gets a dark, anodised aluminium trim finish on the dashboard and door panels including matte-finish carbon-fibre inserts. To make it more interesting, Lamborghini has decided to match the interior to the exterior of the SUV (for some portions at least) by offering identical exterior colour highlights on the centre console, seat stitching, and the carmaker’s logo on the headrests. Like the Pearl Capsule model, the Graphite Capsule also comes with ventilated Alcantara seats.

No changes have been made to the powertrain of the SUV. The Graphite Capsule edition gets the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine making 650PS and 850Nm. The Urus Graphite Capsule has a top speed of 305kmph and can go from nought to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds. It gets a four-wheel-drive setup.

Although the price of the Graphite Capsule edition hasn’t been revealed yet, we expect it to command a similar premium as the Pearl Capsule over the Urus that’s priced at Rs 3.16 crore ex-showroom (+Rs 28 lakh). The Urus takes on the Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, BMW X5M, and Bentley Bentayga .

