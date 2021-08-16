Published On Aug 16, 2021 05:51 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The new edition is set apart by just its rugged appearance

Kia has put out a teaser, suggesting it will soon launch the Seltos X-Line Edition.

The Seltos X-Line Edition was showcased at Auto Expo 2020

It will get dark chrome and gloss black treatment over the body finished in a Matte Grey shade.

The cabin is also expected to get a blacked-out treatment.

No mechanical changes or feature additions expected.

Kia has just teased the Seltos X-Line Edition which was earlier showcased at Auto Expo 2020. We are expecting the limited edition to be launched in the coming weeks.

Going by what was showcased at the expo, the Seltos X-Line gets a Matte Grey colour shade, dark chrome surround for the grille, a revised front bumper, redesigned and chunkier skid plates, a bonnet scoop, gloss black body cladding, and blacked-out alloys (from the Seltos GT Trim).

At the back, you get a dark chrome bar connecting the tail lamps, blacked out ‘Seltos’ inscription on the boot, and a revised gloss black bumper. Do not miss out on the X-Line badging on the grille and the boot. The visual enhancements give it a refreshed and rugged appearance.

The cabin is also likely to get a blacked-out treatment. No mechanical changes or feature additions are expected on board.

The Kia Seltos features LED lighting, Bose 8-speaker setup, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, heads-up display, remote engine/AC start, a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, and wireless charging.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, brake assist, front parking sensors, and traction control modes.

The Seltos comes with three engine options: 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with the option of a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol), 6-speed AT (diesel), and CVT (petrol). The X-Line Edition could only feature the turbo-petrol engine.

The X-Line Edition is expected to demand a premium over the Seltos’ current price range of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Skoda Kushaq , and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun .

