Volkswagen’s Taigun Hits Production Line Ahead Of September Launch

Modified On Aug 18, 2021 05:36 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun will be a petrol-only SUV and will get two turbocharged engines: 1-litre and 1.5-litre with both manual and automatic transmissions

Volkswagen is accepting bookings for the SUV both online and at its dealerships for Rs 25,000.

The SUV’s deliveries are slated to begin from September.

Its features list will include ventilated front seats and a 10.1-inch touchscreen system.

Volkswagen is expected to price the SUV from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen has commenced series production of its upcoming compact SUV, the Taigun . It has also started accepting bookings both online and at its pan-India dealerships for Rs 25,000. The carmaker has also announced that it will begin customer deliveries of the SUV from September onwards.

The SUV shares its underpinnings (MQB-A0-IN) with its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq , which was launched recently. While the equipment list and powertrains will be similar, both go different ways in terms of their design.

Under the hood, the Taigun will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines: 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) and 1.5-litre (150PS/250Nm). While both will get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, the former will also be available with a 6-speed torque converter while the higher capacity unit will come with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

Volkswagen has equipped the SUV with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and auto climate control. The Taigun also gets connected car tech and a digital driver’s display (although only on the top trim). Its safety net will comprise up to six airbags, a rearview camera, and rear parking sensors.

The Taigun will also be available for display in the following cities soon: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. If you wish to know our thoughts after driving the Taigun, head here .

We expect the Taigun’s pricing to range between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.5 (ex-showroom). It will take on the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos , Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the upcoming MG Astor.