Facelifted Tata Tigor EV Gets A Major Boost In Performance, Goes On Sale From August 31

Published On Aug 18, 2021 01:11 PM By Dhruv for Tata Tigor EV

The facelifted Tigor EV can now be booked at certain Tata dealerships for a token sum of Rs 21,000

Tata Motors has revealed the facelifted Tigor EV, the second car in its Ziptron EV lineup, today. Pre-bookings for the electric sedan are now open, and it will go on sale from August 31 onwards. Customers looking to bring the electric sedan home can make a booking for it at select Tata dealerships for a sum of Rs 21,000. It has been revealed in the same signature blue colour that we first saw on the Nexon EV.

The Ziptron EV tech is Tata’s electric powertrain that was first seen on the Nexon EV. It was a significant step up over the electric powertrain found in the pre-facelift Tigor EV.

The facelifted Tigor EV has a 75PS motor that can make 170Nm of torque. Powering it is a 26 kWh battery pack that takes 8.5 hours to recharge from 0 to 80 percent using a standard wall charger. Using a dedicated fast charger, the batteries of the Tigor EV can be topped up from 0 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes. The range of the facelifted Tigor EV hasn’t been revealed yet. In the pre-facelift Tigor EV, Tata offered a 41PS electric motor with a maximum torque output of 105 Nm. The battery pack was also limited to a 21.5kWh capacity. Its claimed range by ARAI was 213km.

As far as the performance is concerned, the facelifted Tigor EV can do the 0-60kmph sprint in just 5.7 seconds. There are Drive and Sports modes, just like the Nexon EV.

In the features department, the facelifted Tigor EV gets more than 30 connected car tech features like remote commands and diagnostics. There is a 7-inch touchscreen from Harman, along with four speakers and four tweeters. Auto AC is standard across all variants of the Tigor EV, and electrically powered ORVMs and a push-button start/stop feature can also be found on the electric sedan.

As far as safety is concerned, you get dual airbags and rear parking sensors. ABS with EBD, hill ascent control and hill descent will also be offered on the Tigor EV.

The Tigor EV has no real rival in the country. It therefore has a real chance of cornering a huge chunk of the budget EV market with its first-mover advantage. We expect it to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh.

