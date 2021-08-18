HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Honda Amaze Goes On Sale With Prices Starting From Rs 6.32 Lakh
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Honda Amaze Goes On Sale With Prices Starting From Rs 6.32 Lakh

Modified On Aug 18, 2021 01:15 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

  • 15419 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted Amaze comes with auto-LED projector headlamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps and tail lamps

  • Honda is offering the 2021 Amaze in three trims: E, S, and VX.

  • Interior changes include a silver finish on the dashboard and new covering for the gear lever.

  • The facelifted sedan gets both 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

  • The base model is  still priced at Rs 6.32 lakh while a few variants attract a premium of upto Rs 6,000 over the pre-facelift model.

Honda’s sub-4m sedan, the Amaze (second-gen), has been launched in its facelifted form. The sedan is now sold in three trims -- E, S, and VX -- losing out on the V trim that was on offer earlier. Here’s a look at the pricing:

Variant

Amaze Pre-facelift

Facelifted Amaze

Difference

Petrol

E MT

Rs 6.32 lakh

Rs 6.32 lakh

--

S MT

Rs 7.10 lakh

Rs 7.16 lakh

+Rs 6,000

V MT

Rs 7.70 lakh

Discontinued

--

S CVT

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8.06 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX MT

Rs 8.18 lakh

Rs 8.22 lakh

+Rs 4,000

V CVT

Rs 8.60 lakh

Discontinued

--

VX CVT

Rs 9.01 lakh

Rs 9.05 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Diesel

E MT

Rs 8.67 lakh

Rs 8.67 lakh

--

S MT

Rs 9.20 lakh

Rs 9.26 lakh

+Rs 6,000

V MT

Rs 9.80 lakh

Discontinued

--

S CVT

Rs 10 lakh

Discontinued

--

VX MT

Rs 10.21 lakh

Rs 10.25 lakh

+Rs 4,000

V CVT

Rs 10.60 lakh

Discontinued

--

VX CVT

Rs 11.11 lakh

Rs 11.15 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Select variants of the 2021 Amaze are priced at a premium of up to Rs 6,000 over the pre-facelift model. It continues to be pricier than all its segment rivals save for the Ford Aspire.

In terms of changes, the facelifted sedan comes with auto-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new fog lamps, LED tail lamps, revised front grille (now with twin chrome slats), and tweaked front and rear bumpers (with chrome inserts). Honda is also offering the 2021 Amaze with chrome outside door handles and the fourth-gen City’s 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The facelifted sedan is available in five colours: Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red, Meteoroid Grey (new), Lunar Silver, and Golden Brown.

Inside, the cabin is largely unchanged except for a few changes including silver finish on the dashboard and a new gear lever covering. Apart from these, the sedan continues to be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen system (now with dynamic guidelines for reversing), auto AC, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and paddle shifters (CVT only). Safety kit includes dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors.

Also ReadSave Up To Rs 57,243 On Honda Cars This August

Honda is offering the facelifted Amaze with the same 1.2-litre petrol (90PS/110Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engines (100PS/200Nm) as before. Both are paired to a standard 5-speed manual transmission, along with the option of a CVT. The diesel CVT, however, produces slightly less power and torque (80PS/160Nm).

The 2021 Amaze continues to fight it out with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, and Tata Tigor. It comes with a standard 3-year/unlimited warranty which is expandable to up to five years. Honda is also offering an optional 10-year warranty to customers.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Amaze

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience