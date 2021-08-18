Facelifted Honda Amaze Goes On Sale With Prices Starting From Rs 6.32 Lakh

Modified On Aug 18, 2021 01:15 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

The facelifted Amaze comes with auto-LED projector headlamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps and tail lamps

Honda is offering the 2021 Amaze in three trims: E, S, and VX.

Interior changes include a silver finish on the dashboard and new covering for the gear lever.

The facelifted sedan gets both 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The base model is still priced at Rs 6.32 lakh while a few variants attract a premium of upto Rs 6,000 over the pre-facelift model.

Honda’s sub-4m sedan, the Amaze (second-gen), has been launched in its facelifted form. The sedan is now sold in three trims -- E, S, and VX -- losing out on the V trim that was on offer earlier. Here’s a look at the pricing:

Variant Amaze Pre-facelift Facelifted Amaze Difference Petrol E MT Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 6.32 lakh -- S MT Rs 7.10 lakh Rs 7.16 lakh +Rs 6,000 V MT Rs 7.70 lakh Discontinued -- S CVT Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.06 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX MT Rs 8.18 lakh Rs 8.22 lakh +Rs 4,000 V CVT Rs 8.60 lakh Discontinued -- VX CVT Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh +Rs 4,000 Diesel E MT Rs 8.67 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh -- S MT Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh +Rs 6,000 V MT Rs 9.80 lakh Discontinued -- S CVT Rs 10 lakh Discontinued -- VX MT Rs 10.21 lakh Rs 10.25 lakh +Rs 4,000 V CVT Rs 10.60 lakh Discontinued -- VX CVT Rs 11.11 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh +Rs 4,000

Select variants of the 2021 Amaze are priced at a premium of up to Rs 6,000 over the pre-facelift model. It continues to be pricier than all its segment rivals save for the Ford Aspire .

In terms of changes, the facelifted sedan comes with auto-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new fog lamps, LED tail lamps, revised front grille (now with twin chrome slats), and tweaked front and rear bumpers (with chrome inserts). Honda is also offering the 2021 Amaze with chrome outside door handles and the fourth-gen City’s 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The facelifted sedan is available in five colours: Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red, Meteoroid Grey (new), Lunar Silver, and Golden Brown.

Inside, the cabin is largely unchanged except for a few changes including silver finish on the dashboard and a new gear lever covering. Apart from these, the sedan continues to be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen system (now with dynamic guidelines for reversing), auto AC, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and paddle shifters (CVT only). Safety kit includes dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Save Up To Rs 57,243 On Honda Cars This August

Honda is offering the facelifted Amaze with the same 1.2-litre petrol (90PS/110Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engines (100PS/200Nm) as before. Both are paired to a standard 5-speed manual transmission, along with the option of a CVT. The diesel CVT, however, produces slightly less power and torque (80PS/160Nm).

The 2021 Amaze continues to fight it out with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Hyundai Aura , Ford Aspire, and Tata Tigor. It comes with a standard 3-year/unlimited warranty which is expandable to up to five years. Honda is also offering an optional 10-year warranty to customers.