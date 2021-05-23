Published On May 23, 2021 08:28 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

This week, Skoda and Mahindra confirmed some upcoming launches like the Kushaq and Marazzo diesel-auto, respectively. Read ahead to know the main headlines from the past seven days.

Update On The Jeep-Mahindra Case Over Thar In Australia

In the first hearing itself, Mahindra has opted out of the case confirming no immediate launch plans of the Thar in Australia. Read ahead to know more.

Citroen C3 Styling Leaked

Through some images of a scale model, the styling of Citroen C3 subcompact SUV has been leaked. One thing’s for sure: it looks like a younger sibling of the C5 Aircross. Check out the design and more details here.

Skoda’s Two Models On Track For Summer Launch

Skoda India Director, Zac Hollis, has confirmed the launch of the new generation Octavia and the Kushaq compact SUV. Here's when the Octavia's and Kushaq's prices are expected to be announced.

Mahindra Marazzo To Get An Automatic Transmission

While there were reports suggesting that Marazzo might be discontinued, Mahindra has confirmed that the MPV will get an automatic gearbox soon. Read the full story here to know more.

New Generation Mahindra Scorpio To Get 4WD

The new Scorpio, for the first time, was spied testing in the sand dunes. This confirms that the SUV will get 4WD, again. Here’s everything you need to know.

Five-Door Suzuki Jimny To Get A Turbo-Petrol Engine?

A recent report stated that the five-door version of the Jimny could be offered with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. The likely engine could be the one found on the UK-spec Vitara and Swift Sport. Head here for more details.