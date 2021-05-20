2021 Skoda Octavia Launch In June: Zac Hollis

Modified On May 20, 2021 09:50 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia 2020

The launch was initially scheduled for April, before the second wave of COVID-19 postponed it

Skoda India’s Director Zac Hollis recently confirmed that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launched in June. Not so surprisingly, the revelation came when he responded to a prospective buyer’s question on Twitter. Its launch was initially scheduled for April 2021, but it was pushed ahead due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in India.

Hollis also stated that deliveries of the 2021 Octavia sedan would start immediately after launch. Production of the sedan has already begun at the company's Aurangabad factory, and we have already come across spy shots of the Octavia making its way to showrooms.

The new Octavia features comprehensive updates. It’s design has undergone major changes, and under the bonnet, you will only find a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic. On the inside too, Skoda’s brought a new touchscreen, a redesigned steering wheel and new features. To read more about the new 2021 Octavia and how it has changed, head here.

Skoda is expected to price the 2021 Octavia between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. In that price bracket, its only competitors will be the Hyundai Elantra, the Honda Civic being no longer on sale.

Read More on : Skoda Octavia Automatic