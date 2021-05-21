Skoda Kushaq Still On Track For June Launch

Published On May 21, 2021 12:52 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

The Creta-Seltos rival will be offered with turbo-petrol engines only

Skoda had mentioned at Kushaq’s unveiling that its prices would be revealed in June.

Compact SUV launch on schedule despite disruptions due to the second wave of the pandemic.

It will get two turbo-petrol motors: 115PS 1.0-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre.

Premium feature set to include 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, and ventilated front seats.

Kushaq is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq compact SUV that premiered in March is expected to launch as scheduled by the end of June despite disruptions caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The Kushaq, Skoda’s entry into the highly popular compact SUV space, will be offered in three variants at the time of launch: Active, Ambition and Style. It will also get a sportier-looking Monte Carlo Edition later on. The Kushaq gets a bold design and strong road presence to distinguish itself from its well-established rivals.

As a Skoda product, the Kushaq is a premium offering with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and cruise control. It will also be equipped with up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors.

It is the brand’s first offering to be built on the new localised MQB A0 IN platform. Skoda will offer the Kushaq with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. The smaller unit is the same one found in other VW Group cars such as the Polo and Rapid but it’s slightly uprated for an output of 115PS and 175Nm. The larger engine option, which was first seen in the much pricier Karoq, produces 150PS and 250Nm. Both engines will be available with a 6-speed manual, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will get the option of a 6-speed torque convertor auto and the 1.5-litre motor will get a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic.

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos while also competing with segment rivals such as the Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and its upcoming sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun.