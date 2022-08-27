Published On Aug 27, 2022 08:01 AM By CarDekho

This week's highlights are jam-packed with launches, unveilings, and a few spy shots of upcoming models

It has been an exciting week for automotive enthusiasts. The Venue N Line has captured the attention of mass-market car consumers, but it’s the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica bringing the heat to Indian roads. At the opposite end of the performance spectrum, Mercedes launched the EQS AMG 53 electric performance sedan.

Let us go over the week's highlights :

Launches & Unveilings

Hyundai showcased the Venue N Line: Hyundai India has digitally unveiled the Venue N Line, which is set to go on sale from September 6, 2022. Bookings for the sub-4m SUV have commenced at Rs 21,000. It will receive exterior modifications such as red bumper inserts and skid plates similar to the i20 N Line among other changes from the standard Venue.

Mercedes Benz EQS AMG 53 Launched: The electrified performance version of the most luxurious sedan is now in India. It gets a 107.8kWh battery pack which is capable of producing 761PS of power with upto 586 km of range.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Debuted: The Huracan Tecnica completes the Lamborghini V10 lineup in India. Under the hood is the same 5.2-litre N.A. V10 engine which fires out the power of 640PS.

Spy Shots and Teasers

Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again: The front fascia of the SUV is clearly visible in the new spy images of the extended Thar, implying the same front design as the 3-door Thar. It is scheduled to reach showrooms in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross spotted testing: India’s largest carmaker is raising its SUV game, and in keeping with the trend, is working on a Baleno-based crossover SUV that has been sighted testing. It is slated to make its premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo.

New Mahindra Bolero spied :The new Bolero was spotted with Mahindra's new "Twin Peaks" brand identity.

Partially covered XUV300 Sportz: The upgraded version of this sub-4m compact SUV, which was first shown at the 2020 Auto-Expo, has been spotted testing. It is expected to be launched around the festive season.

Kia Sonet-X Line Teased: Following the success of the Seltos X Line, its smaller sibling, the Sonet, will sport the same X Line treatment. It is due to arrive in September, based on the top-spec variant of the SUV.

Other Updates

New gen 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser bookings open ahead of the launch. It will get a new V6 engine and fresh underpinnings.

