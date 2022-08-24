Modified On Aug 24, 2022 03:06 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

A new video shows that the five-door model’s face will be nearly identical to that of the existing Thar

The silhouette of the five-door and three-door Thar are not dissimilar.

The video shows the additional rear doors and the alloy wheels of the long-wheelbase model.

To be based on Scorpio N’s platform; could also be offered with seven seats.

Likely to be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines as the Scorpio N.

Mahindra may not offer the five-door Thar with 4WD as standard.

Launch expected in 2023, could be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hot on the heels of the first spy shots of the five-door Mahindra Thar that had surfaced recently has arrived a new video which shows the long-wheelbase SUV on test again along with its front fascia.

In the latest sighting, we can see that the ‘face’ of the long-wheelbase Thar looks near-identical to that of the three-door model. Although draped in camouflage, the test mule was seen with the same circular halogen headlights, slatted front grille and chunky front bumper as the existing Thar.

The video also shows the side profile of the Thar with the additional doors and the five-spoke alloy wheels it rolled on seem similar to the existing model’s units. Although the rear end of the development mule is not covered in the video, a previous sighting had hinted at it sporting the three-door Thar-like LED taillights and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Existing Thar's cabin shown for reference

While there are no images of the interior, we expect the five-door Thar to have a few commonalities with its short-wheelbase version. This could include the 7-inch touchscreen, roof-mounted speakers and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Its increased length will open up more space for rear passengers and since it will share underpinnings with the Scorpio N, it could also be sold in a seven-seat configuration.

Mahindra is likely to equip the five-door Thar with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the regular Thar and the Scorpio N, but with different tuning along with their manual and automatic transmissions. That said, it may not get four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard, unlike the three-door version.

The long-wheelbase version of the SUV will be launched sometime in 2023 and could have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against upcoming five-door versions of the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

