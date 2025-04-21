Upcoming MG M9 To Be Brought In India Via The CKD Route

The MG M9 will be sold through the carmaker’s more premium MG Select outlets, and prices are expected to start from Rs 60-70 lakh (ex-showroom)

After being showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, the MG M9 has been teased a couple of times on the carmaker’s social media handles, hinting at its imminent India launch. After recently revealing the colour options of the India-spec model, our sources have now confirmed that the electric MPV will land on our shores via the CKD (completely knocked down) route and will be assembled in India. This makes us expect that the M9 will be available in India at a lucrative price point.

That said, here is everything we can expect from the India-spec M9:

MG M9: An Overview

The MG M9 is an electric luxury MPV that will be sold via the carmaker’s premium ‘MG Select’ outlets alongside the MG Cyberster EV, which is also expected to be launched soon in India.

It has a massive, boxy design that gives the M9 a good road presence. It gets connected LED DRLs, projector LED headlights and a blacked-out portion on the lower portion of the bumper with air dams. It also gets 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights that give it a clean and minimalist look.

The interior looks opulent, especially because of the black and tan interior and a lot of soft-touch materials on the dashboard, doors and centre console. The dashboard is layered with a minimalist design, with two screens and a 2-spoke steering wheel. Globally, it gets a choice between 6 and 7 seats, all of which get leatherette upholstery.

Like the other cars from the carmaker, the M9 will be a fairly feature-rich offering with amenities including a single-pane sunroof above the front seats and a panoramic sunroof over the rear seats. It will also get a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker sound system, a fully digital driver’s display and powered front and rear row seats with ventilation and massage function and a 3-zone auto AC.

Its safety suite is also expected to be robust with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all wheels and an electronic parking brake. It can also get a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features including an adaptive cruise control and forward collision avoidance assist.

MG M9: Battery Pack And Electric Motor Details

Although the specifications of the India-spec M9 are yet to be revealed, the global-spec M9 comes with a single battery pack, details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 90 kWh Power 244 PS Torque 350 Nm WLTP Claimed Range 430 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The upcoming MG EV can charge the battery pack from 30-90 percent in 30 minutes with a 120 kW DC fast charger.

MG M9: Expected Price And Rivals

As the M9 will be debuting via the CKD route, MG can price it very aggressively, which is likely to start around Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). While it won’t have any direct EV competitor in India, it will serve as an electric alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival.

