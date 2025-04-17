India-spec Volkswagen Golf GTI Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Its Launch In May 2025

The India-spec Golf GTI will feature four colour options, three of which will be offered in a dual-tone hue

It is no news that the Volkswagen Golf GTI is going to debut in India by May 2025 via the CBU (completely built unit) route. Now, the German carmaker has confirmed the colour options, alloy wheel size, and interior theme for the India-spec model. Here's everything that was revealed:

What Was Revealed?

Volkswagen has revealed that the India-spec Golf GTI will be available in four colour options:

Grenadilla Black Metallic (monotone)

Oryx White Premium (dual-tone)

Moonstone Grey (dual-tone)

Kings Red Premium Metallic (dual-tone)

In addition to the shades confirmed for India, the global-spec Golf GTI also comes in Atlantic Blue Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Reflex Silver Metallic, none of which will be offered on the India-spec model.

The carmaker has also confirmed that the India-spec Golf GTI will come with 18-inch 5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it will feature a black-themed cabin with dual-tone black and silver seats, highlighted by red accents to emphasise its sporty appeal. That said, we wish Volkswagen had offered the tartan seat upholstery with a checkered pattern, which is reminiscent of GTIs ever since the debut of the nameplate.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: An Overview

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will have an aggressive design with twin-pod LED headlights, a GTI badge on the grille with red accents and five LED fog lights arranged in a star-shaped layout. It will also feature large front air intakes, GTI badges on the front fenders, wraparound LED tail lights, twin exhaust outlets, and a red GTI badge on the tailgate to complete its sporty look.

Inside, the Golf GTI will come with an all-black cabin featuring a layered dashboard and dual digital displays. It will also get a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel with red accents. The seats will have a dual-tone theme, with the front row offering sport seats and the rear featuring a bench layout.

In terms of equipment, the hot hatch could offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, 3-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a heads-up display.

Safety features should include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, and ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Powertrain Options

The global-spec Golf GTI is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the following specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

It does a 0-100 kmph run in 5.9 seconds before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph. It also boasts a stiffer suspension setup and tweaked mechanicals for a more involving drive experience.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced at around Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). At this price, it will compete with the Mini Cooper S in India.

