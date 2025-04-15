Volkswagen Golf GTI Launch Timeline Confirmed, Prices To Be Announced In May

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be the second performance hatchback from the German carmaker after the Polo GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will launch sometime in May 2025.

A 265 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine helps it sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds!

Stiffer suspension, a quicker steering rack, and updated brakes help deliver a more involving drive experience.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced around Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Volkswagen is gearing up for its second launch of this year, the Golf GTI, which will come out in May 2025. The German carmaker recently released the Tiguan R-Line and will be entering the hot hatchback segment with the Golf GTI. It will be offered on our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be available in limited numbers. However, unlike the Skoda Octavia RS 245 that was limited to 200 units, Volkswagen India is expected to offer a significantly higher number of Golf GTIs in India.

If you are interested in bringing home a performance hatchback, here is what you can expect to get with the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Overview

The overall aesthetic of the Golf GTI immediately points to the fact that it is a performance car. The presence of red brake callipers, sleek design elements and a low ride height further adds to the aggressive look.

The front of the Golf GTI gets sleek LED headlights with connected LED DRLs and a sleek grille. It also gets a red-coloured strip running right above the DRLs, which adds a visually appealing contrast with certain colour combinations. The bumper has an aggressive design with a honeycomb comb pattern and the fog lamps are neatly integrated into them.

The side profile features body-coloured ORVMs and door handles. It rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which get red brake callipers on all four wheels. A red GTI badge is also present on the front doors to remind people that you’re driving a hot hatch.

The rear of the Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with wrap-around taillights, while the circular dual exhaust pipes (one on each side) completes the look.

Interior, Features And Safety

Volkswagen will offer the Golf GTI in an all-black cabin theme with contrasting red stitching for that sporty feel. It also gets tartan seats, which is a traditional design touch offered with all Volkswagen GTI models. In addition to that, the front seats of the hot hatch also get GTI badging, which is embossed in red.

The global-spec Golf GTI comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen system along with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, head up display, 6 speaker sound system, 30-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats and a three-zone auto AC.

The safety suite of the Volkswagen GTI is expected to offer 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The global-spec Golf GTI comes in with a single turbo petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT*

*DCT= Dual Clutch Transmission

Similar to the Tiguan R-Line, the Golf GTI is expected to offer dynamic chassis control (DCC), which allows you to tweak the stiffness of the suspension depending on the drive mode selected. The Golf GTI can reach a top speed of 250 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Price And Rivals

The Golf GTI is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mini Cooper S after its launch.

