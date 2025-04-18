Kia EV3 Wins The 2025 World Car Of The Year

The Hyundai Inster has been named the World EV of the Year, while the Volvo EX90 has won the World Luxury Car title

The Hyundai Inster and BMW X3 were the runner ups of WCOTY 2025.

The Kia EV3 marks the carmaker's sixth win in the World Car Awards since 2003.

It is the smallest EV in the Korean carmaker’s global lineup that has dimensions similar to the Kia Seltos.

The global-spec model gets two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 600 km.

Its India launch is yet to be confirmed.

After Kia’s flagship electric offering, the EV9, won the World Car of the Year title in 2024, the Kia EV3, which is the brand's smallest electric offering globally, has claimed the title for 2025. This victory marks Kia’s sixth win in the 21-year history of the World Car Awards. Here are some key details about the Kia EV3's recent achievement:

The Title Fight

To be eligible for the World Car Of The Year title, a vehicle must be sold in at least two major markets across two continents between January 1, 2024 and March 30, 2025. It is further required to be produced in volumes of over 10,000 units annually and priced below luxury car levels in its primary markets.

In 2025, the Kia EV3 met all these criteria and was declared the winner among 52 global contenders. The BMW X3 and Hyundai Inster (which is expected to debut in India by 2026) were the two runner-ups.

Winners Of Other WCOTY 2025 Categories

2025 World Luxury Car: Volvo EX90

2025 World Performance Car: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

2025 World Electric Vehicle: Hyundai Inster

2025 World Urban Car: BYD Seagull / Dolphin Mini

2025 World Car Design Of The Year: Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Also Check Out: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Sportline vs Selection Laurin & Klement Variants Compared Using Real-life Images

More Details On The Kia EV3

As mentioned earlier, the Kia EV3 is the smallest EV in the carmaker’s lineup that has dimensions similar to the Hyundai Creta Electric. It comes with a design that is similar to the other EVs from the carmaker with pixel-like design on the headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs and Kia EV9-like tail lights.

Its cabin is similar to the Kia Syros, with a similar silver and grey theme and orange accents. While it gets a 3-spoke steering wheel like the upcoming Kia EV6, the triple-screen layout and seat upholstery is similar to the smaller Syros.

Like the Syros, the Kia EV3 is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens, a 5-inch screen for the climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system and a panoramic sunroof, but also gets a 12-inch heads-up display (HUD). Its safety suite includes multiple airbags and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

The global-spec Kia EV3 offers two battery options: a 58.3 kWh standard pack and an 81.4 kWh long-range unit, with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km. Both battery packs are paired with the same front-axle-mounted (FWD) electric motor that produces 204 PS and 283 Nm.

Expected India Launch And Price

India launch of the Kia EV3 is yet to be confirmed by the Korean carmaker. However, if launched, it could be priced from Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will, hence, rival the BYD Atto 3 and will serve as a premium alternative to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.