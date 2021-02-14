Published On Feb 14, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for MG Hector

This week did not witness any major events but there were definitely a few important updates. Let’s take a look at everything that happened in the last seven days:

MG Hector CVT Launched

In just a month after the launch of the updated 2021 Hector, the SUV gets another important update. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is now available with a CVT, alongside the existing DCT automatic gearbox. Head here for further details and prices of the CVT variants.

Mahindra Marazzo Diesel AMT Launching Soon

As per an RTO document, Mahindra is all set to launch the diesel-powered Marazzo with an automatic option, an AMT. It currently uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual. Head here for all the details.

2021 MG ZS EV Launched

MG ZS EV gets a model year 2021 update in form of new features, some mechanical changes, and better driving range. It also gets better ground clearance, improved battery placement, and a higher tyre aspect ratio. Head here for more on the improvements and, of course, the new driving range.

Mahindra Thar Spied Outside India

For the first time, the Thar makes its spy debut outside India, in Australia that is. The manufacturer will be launching the lifestyle SUV in Australia this year. Registrations are already underway. It will continue with the same specifications but the engines could offer more power. Tap here for more details.

Mahindra Scorpio New Base-Spec Variant

The Scorpio gets more affordable with a new base-spec S3+ variant. It replaces the earlier S5 as the base variant and misses out on a few features. It is available in 7- and 9-seater configurations with side-facing seats. Tap for pricing and more details.

