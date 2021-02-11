Modified On Feb 11, 2021 02:07 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The petrol-hybrid and diesel engines continue with the manual transmission

Hector now gets a CVT gearbox alongside the 6-speed DCT gearbox.

It comes paired with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 143PS and 250Nm.

The prices of the CVT variants are the same as of the DCT variants.

It starts from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh for the Hector and Rs 17.22 lakh to Rs 18.90 lakh for the Hector Plus.

The prices of Hector start at Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh, while the Hector Plus retails from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 19.43 lakh.

MG has launched the Hector and Hector Plus CVT in India, as its second big update in two months. In January itself, the updated 2021 Hector was launched with minor aesthetic updates and a few additional features. The new CVT option comes in two variants, Smart and Sharp, for the petrol-powered Hector and Hector Plus 6-seater as well. There’s no price difference between the CVT and DCT variants. Here’s the variant-wise pricing:

Hector CVT DCT MT-Hybrid Smart Rs 16.52 lakh Rs 16.52 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh Sharp Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 17.10 lakh

Hector Plus CVT DCT MT-Hybrid Smart Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 17.22 lakh - Sharp Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh

No further changes have been made to the SUV since it just received an update. The new Hector gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome-studded front grille, and gloss black tail garnish. Inside the cabin, it sees a new dual-tone champagne-black treatment as well as a few new features. The Hector gets an 8-step CVT paired to its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with Eco and Sports modes. The engine is good for 143PS and 250Nm of peak torque. Even the 6-speed DCT gearbox is paired with this engine and will be sold alongside the CVT. The same engine also comes with a mild-hybrid technology that produces the same power figures but is exclusively mated to a manual transmission. Its 2.0-litre diesel engine is rated at 170PS and 350Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual as standard.

It gets new additions in the form of wireless charging, ventilated seats, Hinglish voice commands, auto-dimming IRVM, and remote control via smartwatch. Other existing features include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen unit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, and powered front seats.

The Hector continues to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier. However, talking specifically about CVT cars, the Hector also competes with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

