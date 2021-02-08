Published On Feb 08, 2021 01:30 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV

The 2021 ZS EV gets an improved battery, higher tyre-aspect ratio, and more ground clearance

The updated ZS EV now offers 419km of driving range, around 80km more than before.

The ground clearance has been increased to 177mm.

The tyre-aspect ratio now stands at 215/55 R17 compared to the previous 215/50 R17.

Prices have increased by up to Rs 60,000, making it slightly costlier than the Hyundai Kona EV.

MG’s second car for India was the ZS EV, launched in January 2020. Now MG has launched the 2021 ZS EV which gets an improved battery, better ground clearance, and a few other updates. Here are the prices:

Variants 2020 Price 2021 Price Difference Excite Rs 20.88 lakh Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 11,000 Exclusive Rs 23.58 lakh Rs 24.18 lakh Rs 60,000

It continues to be offered in the Excite and Exclusive variants, priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 24.18 lakh respectively. While the former is now costlier by Rs 11,000, the Exclusive is dearer by Rs 60,000. The difference between the two is Rs 3.19 lakh.

It gets an updated 44.5 kWh battery pack that will help it deliver a driving range of 419 kilometres, an increase of 79 kilometres than what it was previously. Power figures remain the same at 143PS and 353Nm of peak torque. Further, the ground clearance now stands at 177mm and the battery has been placed 205mm above the ground. The tyre-aspect ratio also has been changed to 215/55 R17 compared to the earlier 215/50 R17. There’s a new feature called ‘Eco Tree Challenge’ which will help you compare your accomplishments with all the ZS EV owners in the country.

Existing features onboard include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, rain-sensing wipers, three levels of braking regeneration, cruise control, TPMS, a powered driver’s seat, electric parking brake, hill start/descent assist, six airbags, a rear parking camera, voice commands, and much more.

The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in 50 minutes via a DC fast charger. The normal AC charger takes around 6-8 hours for a full charge. You can also use a three-way plug to charge the ZS EV, which will take around 18-19 hours.

MG currently retails the ZS EV in 31 cities across the country. The only direct competitor is the Hyundai Kona EV, which retails from Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.95 lakh. While the ZS EV was earlier more affordable than the Kona, it has now become dearer in the top-spec variant. The more economical Tata Nexon EV is a segment below, but an indirect competitor for the ZS EV.

