Mahindra Marazzo To Get AMT In All Variants, Launch Soon

Published On Feb 12, 2021 11:30 AM

More than two years after it was launched, the Marazzo is finally getting an automatic option in the form of an AMT

Marazzo is only offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to 6-speed manual.

New RTO documents confirm imminent arrival of diesel-AMT option for the Marazzo.

The AMT will be offered on all three variants of the MPV as per the document.

Expect a premium of around Rs 50,000 over current manual transmission variants.

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is offered with only a diesel-manual powertrain since its launch in 2018. A diesel-automatic option has been in the plans for a long time. Recent RTO registration documents reveal that the Marazzo will get a new diesel-AMT option soon. Expect it to be launched in the coming weeks.

The Marazzo’s 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 121PS and 300Nm and the only transmission on offer is the 6-speed manual as of now. It will soon get a 6-speed AMT option, just like the Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact SUV. According to the RTO document, the AMT option will be offered from the base-spec onwards. The Marazzo is available in three variants: M2, M4+ and M6+. Each trim gets the choice of 7-seater and 8-seater configurations.

The premium of an AMT over a manual transmission is lower than other, more refined types of automatic transmissions with a diesel engine. In the case of the Mahindra Marazzo, the AMT option would likely add a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the current prices which range from Rs 11.64 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra’s MPV still has no direct rival as its pricing positions it above the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and below the Toyota Innova Crysta. It also contends with three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus. The Marazzo is also expected to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at some point.

