Mahindra Marazzo To Get AMT In All Variants, Launch Soon
More than two years after it was launched, the Marazzo is finally getting an automatic option in the form of an AMT
Marazzo is only offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to 6-speed manual.
New RTO documents confirm imminent arrival of diesel-AMT option for the Marazzo.
The AMT will be offered on all three variants of the MPV as per the document.
Expect a premium of around Rs 50,000 over current manual transmission variants.
The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is offered with only a diesel-manual powertrain since its launch in 2018. A diesel-automatic option has been in the plans for a long time. Recent RTO registration documents reveal that the Marazzo will get a new diesel-AMT option soon. Expect it to be launched in the coming weeks.
The Marazzo’s 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 121PS and 300Nm and the only transmission on offer is the 6-speed manual as of now. It will soon get a 6-speed AMT option, just like the Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact SUV. According to the RTO document, the AMT option will be offered from the base-spec onwards. The Marazzo is available in three variants: M2, M4+ and M6+. Each trim gets the choice of 7-seater and 8-seater configurations.
The premium of an AMT over a manual transmission is lower than other, more refined types of automatic transmissions with a diesel engine. In the case of the Mahindra Marazzo, the AMT option would likely add a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the current prices which range from Rs 11.64 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Mahindra’s MPV still has no direct rival as its pricing positions it above the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and below the Toyota Innova Crysta. It also contends with three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus. The Marazzo is also expected to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at some point.
