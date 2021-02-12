  • Login / Register
Mahindra Scorpio Gets More Affordable With A New Base S3+ Variant

Published On Feb 12, 2021 06:01 PM

The Scorpio is now cheaper by Rs 70,000 with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh

  • The Scorpio is now available in five variants: S3+, S5, S7, S9, and S11.

  • The new S3+ base variant loses out on central locking, auto door lock, and footsteps. 

  • Safety is covered by dual airbags, rear parking sensors, power windows, and ABS with EBD. 

  • The Scorpio retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Mahindra Scorpio, has just become more affordable with a new entry-level S3+ variant, positioned below the existing S5. Prior to the BS6 update in April 2020, the SUV came with an S3 variant, now christened the S3+. Here’s the updated price list: 

Variant

Price

S3+

Rs 11.99 lakh

S5

Rs 12.68 lakh

S7

Rs 14.74 lakh

S9

Rs 15.37 lakh

S11

Rs 16.53 lakh

The new S3+ variant is cheaper than the S5 variant by Rs 69,000, bringing the starting price under Rs 12 lakh. This variant could become popular in the commercial market. 

The S5 variant came with the basic features that you get in a Rs 10+ lakh car. The new S3+ skips a few of those features to keep prices in check. It comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, one-touch lane indicators, micro-hybrid technology, steel rims, unpainted bumpers, LED tail lamps, power steering, manual ORVMs, and power windows. 

Mahindra Scorpio

In comparison to the S5 variant, it misses out on central door locking, auto door lock, side and rear foot steps, front cup and bottle holders, and a central interior lamp. It comes in 7- and 9-seater configurations with side-facing seats. 

The biggest difference between the S3+ and S5 variant comes down to the engine specifications. The new base variant uses the same 2.2-litre diesel engine but it has been detuned. It produces 120PS and 280Nm, about 20PS and 40Nm lower than the other variants. While the S3+ variant gets a 5-speed manual, the remaining 140PS variants use a 6-speed manual. 

The Scorpio competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV space. Mahindra is expected to launch the new-generation Scorpio, which has undergone a complete makeover, this year. New launches will further result in tough competition. 

