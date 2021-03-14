Published On Mar 14, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Renault Triber

This week we saw some important announcements from the government, developments in the luxury EV space, and two launches. Let’s take a look at all the news from the last seven days.

Hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo Approved For India

While most manufacturers are working towards electric mobility, Hyundai is planning a step ahead. Its Nexo offering which runs on hydrogen fuel cells has been approved for testing in India. It can be refuelled in just 5 minutes and offer more range than your battery-packed EVs. Read our story for all you need to know.

Tata Nexon EV-Delhi Government: Controversy Continues

The High Court has ordered a stay on the Delhi Government’s decision to disqualify the Nexon EV from getting subsidies in Delhi NCR. This development comes as a temporary relief to the carmaker and buyers of the electric Nexon. For more details, check out this story.

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback EV Launched

While we already knew Audi was planning on launching the e-tron electric SUV in India, it surprised us by bringing in the e-tron Sportback coupe SUV as well. Both the luxury electric SUVs will rival the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC. Here’s everything you need to know.

2021 Renault Triber Launched

Renault has launched the 2021 model year Triber MPV with six changes. Prices have been slightly increased but you get some cosmetic enhancements and new features on board. Head here for the revised prices.

Ford Ecosport SE Variant Launched

Ford Ecosport gets a new SE variant which is cheaper than the top-spec variant but borrows several features from it. However, there’s one big difference in this variant that might make you think twice. Check out this story to find out what has changed.

Volvo XC40 Electric India Revealed

This week we saw another luxury electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which is set to launch this year. It could be the most affordable luxury electric SUV you can buy in India. Head here for all the details.

Dual Front Airbags Now Mandatory

In what comes as a relief to car buyers but a cause of concern to manufacturers, the government has made dual front airbags compulsory. Every single car will have to adhere to the new rule effective from April 1. As a result, several entry-level cars under Rs 5 lakh may see a price hike. Head here to find out which cars are affected.

Incentives On Scrappage Policy

Budget 2021 saw the introduction of the vehicle scrappage policy which will help reduce pollution and also benefit carmakers. Now, the government has announced incentives in the form of rebates for those who scrap their old cars and get new ones. Read the complete story.

