Hyundai’s Nexo Electric SUV May Be India’s First Hydrogen-powered Vehicle

Modified On Mar 11, 2021 06:20 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Nexo

It is expected to offer a range of around 1,000km here!

In mid-2020, the government floated a draft to include hydrogen as a fuel option.

Hydrogen-powered electric vehicles do not require heavy battery packs, instead, working through a fuel cell that provides electricity on demand.

In a fuel cell, hydrogen gas is combined with oxygen to produce electricity for the motor and the only byproduct is clean water.

In 2019, Hyundai announced its plans to bring the hydrogen-powered Nexo to India.

Latest document confirms registration of Nexo in India so the manufacturer may soon commence testing.

Hyundai India has received approval to import its hydrogen-powered electric SUV, the Nexo. As per an RTO document, the government has approved the registration of the green SUV and Hyundai can begin testing it. Back in 2019, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH), floated a draft that suggested the inclusion of hydrogen as an alternative green fuel. While manufacturers in India are working towards electric mobility, Hyundai has started planning a step further.

The Hyundai Nexo, which is longer than the Hyundai Creta and the Tucson, is on sale in select places where hydrogen is available as a fuel, such as California, USA. It is powered by fuel cells that combine hydrogen gas with oxygen to produce real-time electricity for the motor. The only emission that comes out of the Nexo is clean water.

Hydrogen-powered cars do not use heavy battery packs like regular electric vehicles. The fuel cell does all the work and produces electricity on demand. These fuel cells can be charged in just 5 minutes, as opposed to electric vehicles which take at least an hour for a decent range. The manufacturer will partner with the government to develop the required infrastructure for fuel cell charging and maintenance.

The Nexo will get a 1.56kWh battery with its electric motor producing 161PS (mentioned in the document) and 395Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.2 seconds. It will get three fuel tanks which will offer a combined capacity of 156.6 litres.

Another big advantage of the Nexo or any other fuel cell EV is that they offer more range than your regular battery-powered vehicles. The Nexo offers over 600 kilometres of range in European WLTP (World harmonized Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure) and 800 kilometres in the Korean test cycle. We earlier learnt that the Nexo for India could offer a range of up to 1,000 kilometres.

In the global markets, it features smart cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision assist, blind spot monitor, LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, paddle shifters, ventilated/powered front seats, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

If the Nexo ever comes to India, it will be the first fuel cell vehicle in the country with a decent range in comparison to regular electric vehicles. It is likely to be offered in limited cities, starting with Delhi NCR.