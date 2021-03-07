  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsDual Front Airbags Now Mandatory Effective April 1 - Which Cars Will Be Affected?
Sell Your Car

Dual Front Airbags Now Mandatory Effective April 1 - Which Cars Will Be Affected?

Published On Mar 07, 2021 11:33 AM By Tarun

  • 469 Views
  • Write a comment

The new safety mandate will affect many entry-level cars and increase their prices

Maruti S-Presso Airbags

  • The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now made a co-passenger airbag a standard fitment. 

  • All new cars sold after 1st April 2021 will come with dual front airbags. 

  • Existing models sold will be required to have dual front airbags from August 31. 

  • Cars affected by this move will soon see a price hike. 

In the latest notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the government has made dual front airbags as a standard fitment. All new cars sold after 1st April 2021 will come bearing dual front airbags. Existing models sold will have time till 31 August to get a co-passenger airbag fitted.  

Till now, it was mandatory for every car to have a driver-side airbag as standard. Now, the co-passenger airbag should also come as a standard fitment. As per the government, it is an important safety mandate and is also based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. 

Also Read: Global NCAP Crash Tests: Here Are The Highest Rated Made-in-India Cars

Most of the entry-level cars come with a driver side airbag as standard. The list includes the likes of Hyundai Santro, Maruti Alto, Maruti S-Presso, Maruti WagonR, Maruti Celerio, Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-GO and Mahindra Bolero. Some of the variants (Top-spec variant in some cases) of these cars came with a single airbag, missing out on the other one. 

So, these cars will soon see a price hike which can go up to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Mostly the base and mid-spec variants will be affected by this rule. Other standard safety features on a car include seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, pre-tension seat belts and ABS. 

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?