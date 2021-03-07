Dual Front Airbags Now Mandatory Effective April 1 - Which Cars Will Be Affected?

Published On Mar 07, 2021 11:33 AM By Tarun

The new safety mandate will affect many entry-level cars and increase their prices

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now made a co-passenger airbag a standard fitment.

All new cars sold after 1st April 2021 will come with dual front airbags.

Existing models sold will be required to have dual front airbags from August 31.

Cars affected by this move will soon see a price hike.

In the latest notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the government has made dual front airbags as a standard fitment. All new cars sold after 1st April 2021 will come bearing dual front airbags. Existing models sold will have time till 31 August to get a co-passenger airbag fitted.

Till now, it was mandatory for every car to have a driver-side airbag as standard. Now, the co-passenger airbag should also come as a standard fitment. As per the government, it is an important safety mandate and is also based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

Also Read: Global NCAP Crash Tests: Here Are The Highest Rated Made-in-India Cars

Most of the entry-level cars come with a driver side airbag as standard. The list includes the likes of Hyundai Santro, Maruti Alto, Maruti S-Presso, Maruti WagonR, Maruti Celerio, Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-GO and Mahindra Bolero. Some of the variants (Top-spec variant in some cases) of these cars came with a single airbag, missing out on the other one.

So, these cars will soon see a price hike which can go up to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Mostly the base and mid-spec variants will be affected by this rule. Other standard safety features on a car include seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, pre-tension seat belts and ABS.