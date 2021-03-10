Audi To Launch e-tron And e-tron Sportback Electric SUVs In India By June 2021

Published On Mar 10, 2021 04:25 PM By Tarun for Audi e-tron

While the e-tron was expected, the Sportback’s debut comes as a surprise

The e-tron and e-tron Sportback will be launched in India by June this year.

Globally, both are available in three variants and two battery pack options: a 71kWh and a 95kWh.

The dual electric motor setup will generate up to 408PS and 664Nm, and an additional 48PS and 103Nm in ‘Boost’ mode.

The sportier ‘S’ variant with a tri-electric motor setup boasts a power output of over 500PS.

It will be priced upwards of Rs 1 crore, rivalling the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Audi India unveiled the e-tron back in June 2019, however, its launch had to be put on the back burner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker has now confirmed the new launch date. Both the e-tron electric SUV and the e-tron Sportback will go on sale in India by June 2021. Audi had previously confirmed only e-tron’s India debut, but the Sportback comes as a surprise.

While the e-tron is a luxury electric SUV, the Sportback is more of a crossover coupe. Both look identical up front, but their rooflines and rear bumpers are different.

Globally, the e-tron is available in three variants:

Audi e-tron 50 Quattro 55 Quattro S Power (PS) 312PS 360PS/408PS (Boost Mode) Up to 503PS Torque (Nm) 540Nm 561Nm/664Nm (Boost Mode) 973Nm 0-100kmph timing 6.8 seconds 6.6 seconds/5.7 seconds 4.5 seconds Top Speed 190kmph 200kmph 210kmph Battery Pack 71kWH 95kWH 95kWH Range (WLTP* Cycle) 282-341 kms 369-441 kms Up to 370km

*World Harmonized Light-duty Vehicles Test Procedure

We are not sure which variant will come to India, but all of them feature Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive as standard. The 50 Quattro variant does not get Boost mode, offers slightly lesser driving range, and comes with a smaller 71kWh battery. The 55 Quattro and top-spec S variants get a bigger 95kWh battery pack with the latter featuring a three-motor setup. The S variant is rated at 503PS and up to 973Nm, recording the 0-100kmph sprint in just 4.5 seconds!

The e-tron Sportback also comes in these three variants, with identical specifications, however, it offers a slightly better driving range. The base-spec 50 Quattro here comes with up to 340km range and the 55 Quattro up to 452km. The top-spec S Sportback variant can run up to 380km on a single charge.

These batteries support fast-charging up to 150kW. The 95kWh battery pack takes 30 minutes to charge the SUVs to 80 percent. Buyers will get an AC wall-box charger at the time of purchase.

It features the Audi virtual cockpit, dual central touchscreens, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and cameras acting as ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). Most of the in-cabin operation will be through a touchscreen interface.

We reckon the two SUVs would be priced over Rs 1 crore, putting them in the same bracket as the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace. Also, with the Tesla cars coming in, luxury EV enthusiasts will finally have multiple options in India.