Ford Ecosport SE Variant Launched At Rs 50,000 Less Than The Top-End S

Modified On Mar 10, 2021 02:59 PM By Tarun for Ford EcoSport

The new variant does not get a spare wheel, instead, it comes with a tyre puncture repair kit

SE petrol retails for Rs 10.49 lakh and the diesel for Rs 10.99 lakh.

It is cheaper than the top-end S variant by Rs 50,000 and pricier than the Titanium by Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

It gets certain cosmetic differences from the S variant such as a different alloy wheel design, a redesigned tailgate, and a different shade for the cabin.

Features on board are borrowed from the S variant such as an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, TPMS, and six airbags.

Engine options are the same: 122PS 1.5-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel.

Petrol automatic option is not available with the SE.

Ford has launched the new Ecosport SE variant at Rs 10.49 lakh for the petrol and Rs 10.99 lakh for the diesel. In comparison to the S variant, it loses out on some highlights and gets a major cosmetic enhancement.

Variant Petrol Diesel Ambiente 7.99 lakh 8.64 lakh Trend 8.64 lakh 9.14 lakh Titanium 9.79 lakh 10 lakh Titanium+ Automatic 11.20 lakh - SE 10.49 lakh 10.99 lakh S 10.99 lakh 11.49 lakh

all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The SE variant is cheaper than the S variant’s petrol and diesel iterations by Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the SE petrol is costlier than the Titanium petrol variant by Rs 80,000 and diesel by a lakh.

The biggest difference between the SE and the existing Ecosport variants is that it does not get a tail-mounted spare wheel. In fact, the SE variant does not get a spare wheel at all, instead, it gets a tyre puncture repair kit. Selling a car without a spare wheel is allowed by the government if the car features a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) or weighs under 3.5 tonnes.

Further, it gets a chrome-plated front grille, silver 16-inch alloy wheels, aluminium roof rails, body coloured roof, and a redesigned tailgate with a new dual-tone bumper. Inside the cabin, it gets a dual-tone black and cream theme with fabric seats. In comparison, the S variant gets a blacked-out treatment for the roof rails, roof, and front grille. The cabin of the S variant gets an all-black treatment with satin orange highlights, ISOFIX, puddle lamps, cargo area organiser, and aluminium pedals additionally.

Apart from those mentioned above, it gets the same features on board as the S variant. The Ford Ecosport SE gets six airbags, TPMS, cruise control, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, traction control, a rear view camera, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, an 8-inch SYNC3 touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, HID headlamps, an electric sunroof, and ambient lighting. The one-grade lower Titanium variant misses out on cruise control, side and curtain airbags (available only on Titanium+ AT), the 8-inch SYNC 3 infotainment, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, TPMS, and HID (High Intensity Discharge) headlamps.

The engine options for the SE variant also remain the same: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor is rated at 122PS and 149Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox (only for Titanium+AT). The diesel engine produces 100PS and 215Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

If you don’t mind missing out on Ecosport’s trademark tail-mounted spare wheel, the SE variant is a great choice. It comes with all the features from the top-end variant but at a lower price. The SUV continues to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300 , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Hyundai Venue , Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet , and Renault Kiger .

