2021 Renault Triber Now Gets Dual-Tone Shades And An Updated Feature List

Published On Mar 10, 2021 11:27 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The dual-tone paint option is limited to the top-spec RXZ

  • Renault has hiked the prices of the Triber by up to Rs 15,000.

  • Prices now range between Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • The dual-tone variants are priced at Rs 17,000 more than their mono-tone peers.

  • New features include height-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-horn set-up, and a ‘brown’ paint option.

  • Engine option is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.

Renault has silently launched the refurbished Triber, which now features six updates, including dual-tone paint options and a new brown shade. The carmaker has also hiked prices across all the variants of the crossover sub-4m MPV.

Here’s the revised variant-wise price list:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 5,20,000

Rs 5,30,000

+Rs 10,000

RXL

Rs 5,98,000

Rs 5,99,990

+Rs 1,990

RXL AMT

Rs 6,43,000

Rs 6,50,000

+Rs 7,000

RXT

Rs 6,48,000

Rs 6,55,000

+Rs 7,000

RXT AMT

Rs 6,93,000

Rs 7,05,000

+Rs 12,000

RXZ

Rs 7,05,000

Rs 7,15,000

+Rs 10,000

RXZ Dual Tone

--

Rs 7,32,000 (new)

--

RXZ AMT

Rs 7,50,000

Rs 7,65,000

+Rs 15,000

RXZ AMT Dual Tone

--

Rs 7,82,000 (new)

--

The carmaker has increased prices by up to Rs 15,000 across all the Triber’s variants. The dual-tone paint scheme applies to only the top-spec RXZ’s MT and AMT variants, commanding a premium of Rs 17,000 over their corresponding mono-tone variants. 

As part of the update, Renault has also introduced a new ‘brown’ shade and a dual-horn set-up as standard on the Triber, while discontinuing the ‘red’ shade. The second-to-top RXT now gets ORVM-mounted (outside rearview mirrors) LED turn indicators and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. In addition to these, there’s a height-adjustable driver’s seat in the top-spec RXZ. Features that have been retained include the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), push-button start/stop, and a rear parking camera. The standard safety kit remains unchanged, comprising dual front airbags (up to four on the top-spec variant), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

No change to the mechanicals, as the Triber continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine developing 72PS and 96Nm. This motor can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Renault Triber has only one direct competitor in the Datsun GO+. That said, it is an alternative to many a mid-size hatchback priced similarly, including the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Freestyle, and the Ford Figo.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

