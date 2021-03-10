2021 Renault Triber Now Gets Dual-Tone Shades And An Updated Feature List

Published On Mar 10, 2021 11:27 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The dual-tone paint option is limited to the top-spec RXZ

Renault has hiked the prices of the Triber by up to Rs 15,000.

Prices now range between Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The dual-tone variants are priced at Rs 17,000 more than their mono-tone peers.

New features include height-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-horn set-up, and a ‘brown’ paint option.

Engine option is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.

Renault has silently launched the refurbished Triber , which now features six updates, including dual-tone paint options and a new brown shade. The carmaker has also hiked prices across all the variants of the crossover sub-4m MPV.

Here’s the revised variant-wise price list:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5,20,000 Rs 5,30,000 +Rs 10,000 RXL Rs 5,98,000 Rs 5,99,990 +Rs 1,990 RXL AMT Rs 6,43,000 Rs 6,50,000 +Rs 7,000 RXT Rs 6,48,000 Rs 6,55,000 +Rs 7,000 RXT AMT Rs 6,93,000 Rs 7,05,000 +Rs 12,000 RXZ Rs 7,05,000 Rs 7,15,000 +Rs 10,000 RXZ Dual Tone -- Rs 7,32,000 (new) -- RXZ AMT Rs 7,50,000 Rs 7,65,000 +Rs 15,000 RXZ AMT Dual Tone -- Rs 7,82,000 (new) --

The carmaker has increased prices by up to Rs 15,000 across all the Triber’s variants. The dual-tone paint scheme applies to only the top-spec RXZ’s MT and AMT variants, commanding a premium of Rs 17,000 over their corresponding mono-tone variants.

As part of the update, Renault has also introduced a new ‘brown’ shade and a dual-horn set-up as standard on the Triber, while discontinuing the ‘red’ shade. The second-to-top RXT now gets ORVM-mounted (outside rearview mirrors) LED turn indicators and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. In addition to these, there’s a height-adjustable driver’s seat in the top-spec RXZ. Features that have been retained include the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), push-button start/stop, and a rear parking camera. The standard safety kit remains unchanged, comprising dual front airbags (up to four on the top-spec variant), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

No change to the mechanicals, as the Triber continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine developing 72PS and 96Nm. This motor can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Renault Triber has only one direct competitor in the Datsun GO+. That said, it is an alternative to many a mid-size hatchback priced similarly, including the Maruti Swift , Hyundai Grand i10 Nios , Ford Freestyle, and the Ford Figo.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

