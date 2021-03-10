2021 Renault Triber Now Gets Dual-Tone Shades And An Updated Feature List
Published On Mar 10, 2021 11:27 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber
The dual-tone paint option is limited to the top-spec RXZ
-
Renault has hiked the prices of the Triber by up to Rs 15,000.
-
Prices now range between Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
-
The dual-tone variants are priced at Rs 17,000 more than their mono-tone peers.
-
New features include height-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-horn set-up, and a ‘brown’ paint option.
-
Engine option is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.
Renault has silently launched the refurbished Triber, which now features six updates, including dual-tone paint options and a new brown shade. The carmaker has also hiked prices across all the variants of the crossover sub-4m MPV.
Here’s the revised variant-wise price list:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 5,20,000
|
Rs 5,30,000
|
+Rs 10,000
|
RXL
|
Rs 5,98,000
|
Rs 5,99,990
|
+Rs 1,990
|
RXL AMT
|
Rs 6,43,000
|
Rs 6,50,000
|
+Rs 7,000
|
RXT
|
Rs 6,48,000
|
Rs 6,55,000
|
+Rs 7,000
|
RXT AMT
|
Rs 6,93,000
|
Rs 7,05,000
|
+Rs 12,000
|
RXZ
|
Rs 7,05,000
|
Rs 7,15,000
|
+Rs 10,000
|
RXZ Dual Tone
|
--
|
Rs 7,32,000 (new)
|
--
|
RXZ AMT
|
Rs 7,50,000
|
Rs 7,65,000
|
+Rs 15,000
|
RXZ AMT Dual Tone
|
--
|
Rs 7,82,000 (new)
|
--
The carmaker has increased prices by up to Rs 15,000 across all the Triber’s variants. The dual-tone paint scheme applies to only the top-spec RXZ’s MT and AMT variants, commanding a premium of Rs 17,000 over their corresponding mono-tone variants.
Related: Save Up To Rs 75,000 On Renault Cars In March 2021
As part of the update, Renault has also introduced a new ‘brown’ shade and a dual-horn set-up as standard on the Triber, while discontinuing the ‘red’ shade. The second-to-top RXT now gets ORVM-mounted (outside rearview mirrors) LED turn indicators and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. In addition to these, there’s a height-adjustable driver’s seat in the top-spec RXZ. Features that have been retained include the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), push-button start/stop, and a rear parking camera. The standard safety kit remains unchanged, comprising dual front airbags (up to four on the top-spec variant), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
No change to the mechanicals, as the Triber continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine developing 72PS and 96Nm. This motor can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.
The Renault Triber has only one direct competitor in the Datsun GO+. That said, it is an alternative to many a mid-size hatchback priced similarly, including the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Freestyle, and the Ford Figo.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Renault Triber AMT
- Renew Renault Triber Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful