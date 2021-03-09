Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Launch In October 2021

Published On Mar 09, 2021 05:36 PM By Tarun for Volvo XC40 Recharge

It is set to be the most affordable luxury electric SUV in India

Bookings will commence in June, while deliveries in October 2021.

Claimed range is 418 kilometres.

Electric motor to produce 408PS and 660Nm.

Features include an inbuilt Google Assist, a digital instrument cluster, a radar-based safety suite, and Volvo’s vertical touchscreen infotainment.

Will be more affordable than the Mercedes Benz EQC, the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi E-Tron.

Volvo is set to enter the pure-electric market with the XC40 Recharge. Bookings for the luxury electric SUV, which has been unveiled in India, will begin from June 2021, whereas deliveries will commence from October.

Volvo XC40 Recharge will get a twin-battery set-up with a claimed range of 418 kilometres, as per WLTP (World harmonized Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure). The twin electric motors will produce 408PS and 660Nm. The SUV will have a standard all-wheel drivetrain and be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

The XC40 Recharge will support fast charging up to 150kW, which can charge the SUV from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. Buyers will likely get a home/office AC wallbox charger at the time of purchase, much like other EVs like the MG ZS, Tata Nexon EV, and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Expected in the sole ‘P8’ variant only, the XC40 Recharge will get minor cosmetic enhancements over its ICE-powered cousin, including an EV-specific front closed grille and a new alloy wheel design. However, it misses out on dual port exhaust. Other styling elements, including the Thor’s Hammer-inspired LED lights, body cladding, dual-tone exterior shade, and the clean edges, are similar to those in the standard XC40.

There’s not much of a difference on the inside. The cabin gets a vertical 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Assist, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a radar-based safety suite with features like autonomous braking and lane-keep assist, six airbags, adaptive cruise control, powered (heated and cooled) front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be priced around Rs 60 lakh, which means it will carry a hefty premium over the standard SUV that retails at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it will still be more economical than the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi E-Tron.

