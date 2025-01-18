BYD Sealion 7 Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed At The Auto Expo 2025

The BYD Sealion 7 bookings have already begun, but you will be able to take it home only from March 2025 onwards

BYD Sealion 7 bookings now open.

Deliveries for the Sealion 7 are set to start from March 7.

It can be booked for a token amount of Rs 70,000.

Comes with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include 11 airbags and ADAS.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Sealion 7 has been revealed in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. During the event, the automaker revealed that bookings for the Sealion 7 have now started, while deliveries will begin from March 7, 2025. That said, it can be booked for a token amount of Rs 70,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BYD Sealion 7 before you place your order for one:

BYD Sealion 7: Design

The BYD Sealion 7 features the same headlight units as the Seal with a blacked-off grille and aggressive cuts. Other highlights include 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. The unique standout has to be the tapered roofline which gives this car an SUV-coupe look. At the rear, it gets connected LED tail lights paired with pixel design elements.

BYD Sealion 7: Interior And Features

The Sealion 7’s dashboard features a 4-spoke steering wheel with heated grips and functions for audio and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) controls. The centre console has the drive selector knob, buttons for drive and terrain modes, and two cupholders.

In terms of features, it includes a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), and a panoramic glass roof. The front seats get the heating and ventilation functions and both are electrically adjustable.

The safety net consists of 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors. That said, it also gets ADAS features like rear collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

BYD Sealion 7: Battery Packs

In the international markets, this BYD EV is offered in two battery packs, paired with either a single or dual-motor setup. The details are as follows:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD AWD Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm Claimed range 567 km 542km

It can be charged up from 10 to 80 percent in 24 minutes, using a DC fast charger.

BYD Sealion 7: Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be priced from 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will lock horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

