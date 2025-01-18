All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

BYD Sealion 7 Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed At The Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 07:46 PM By Yashika for BYD Sealion 7

  • 716 Views
  • Write a comment

The BYD Sealion 7 bookings have already begun, but you will be able to take it home only from March 2025 onwards

BYD Sealion 7 bookings open today

  • BYD Sealion 7 bookings now open. 

  • Deliveries for the Sealion 7 are set to start from March 7. 

  • It can be booked for a token amount of Rs 70,000.

  • Comes with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a panoramic sunroof.

  • Safety features include 11 airbags and ADAS.

  • Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The BYD Sealion 7 has been revealed in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. During the event, the automaker revealed that bookings for the Sealion 7 have now started, while deliveries will begin from March 7, 2025. That said, it can be booked for a token amount of Rs 70,000. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the BYD Sealion 7 before you place your order for one:

BYD Sealion 7: Design

BYD Sealion 7 Design

The BYD Sealion 7 features the same headlight units as the Seal with a blacked-off grille and aggressive cuts. Other highlights include 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. The unique standout has to be the tapered roofline which gives this car an SUV-coupe look. At the rear, it gets connected LED tail lights paired with pixel design elements. 

Also Read: Vayve Eva Launched At Auto Expo 2025 At Rs 3.25 Lakh

BYD Sealion 7: Interior And Features

BYD Sealion 7: Interior And Features

The Sealion 7’s dashboard features a 4-spoke steering wheel with heated grips and functions for audio and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) controls. The centre console has the drive selector knob, buttons for drive and terrain modes, and two cupholders. 

In terms of features, it includes a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), and a panoramic glass roof. The front seats get the heating and ventilation functions and both are electrically adjustable. 

The safety net consists of 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors. That said, it also gets ADAS features like rear collision warning and adaptive cruise control. 

Also Read: MG iM 5 EV Showcased In India At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BYD Sealion 7: Battery Packs

BYD Sealion 7: Battery Packs

In the international markets, this BYD EV is offered in two battery packs, paired with either a single or dual-motor setup. The details are as follows:

Variant

Premium

Performance

Battery pack

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

No. of electric motors

1

2

Drivetrain

RWD

AWD

Power

313 PS

530 PS

Torque

380 Nm

690 Nm

Claimed range

567 km

542km

It can be charged up from 10 to 80 percent in 24 minutes, using a DC fast charger. 

BYD Sealion 7: Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be priced from 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will lock horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on BYD Sealion 7

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs.9.70 - 16.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Punch 2025
    Tata Punch 2025
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
BYD Sealion 7 Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed At The Auto Expo 2025
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience