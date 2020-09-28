BS6 Tata Hexa 4x4 Automatic Spied Testing For The First Time. Launch Soon.

Modified On Sep 29, 2020 09:27 AM By Sonny for Tata Hexa

The Hexa has been absent from the lineup since April even though Tata always planned to update it for the BS6 era

Tata Hexa BS6 spied testing for the first time ahead of its launch.

Its badging suggests it was a 4WD automatic variant, something that was missing from the BS4 variants.

The Hexa is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant version of its 2.2-litre diesel engine (156PS/400Nm).

It will likely attract a premium over the BS4 variants and could now be priced from Rs 14 lakh onwards.

The BS6 Hexa will be positioned under the Gravitas and is expected to be the rugged alternative to it.

Range topping 4x4 variant will get ‘Safari Edition’ badge as the moniker will now be borne by Tata SUVs with 4x4 hardware.

The Tata Hexa crossover was a rugged offering and the brand’s flagship model. It has been absent from Tata’s lineup in the BS6 era but the Hexa has now been spied testing, seemingly ready for its comeback.

The Hexa spied was an automatic variant and the badging suggested that it also featured 4WD. This is a first for this model as Tata did not previously offer the all-wheel-drive Hexa with an automatic transmission. The automatic gearbox would make the capable 4x4 Hexa crossover more practical and easier to drive around the city. As stated by the carmaker at Auto Expo 2020, all 4x4 offerings from Tata will get a badge that says ‘Safari Edition’ to pay homage to its iconic SUV.

Tata is updating the same 2.2-litre diesel engine of the Hexa to meet the current BS6 emission norms. It’s output is likely to remain unchanged at 156PS and 400Nm and is expected to continue being offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual along with the 6-speed automatic transmission. Lower variants will continue to be rear-wheel-drive along with more expensive 4WD options.

However, the Hexa won’t be Tata’s top model anymore as that spot has been taken by the Gravitas, the 7-seater version of the Harrier. Since the Gravitas will likely be positioned as a more premium offering, the Hexa’s appeal will lie in its off-roading capabilities while also being relatively affordable.

The BS6-compliant Hexa is likely to attract a premium of at least Rs 50,000 over the BS4 models whose prices started from Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Once launched, it will resume its rivalry with the Toyota Innova Crysta and also take on the new MG Hector Plus. The BS6 Hexa is likely to launch soon, perhaps around Diwali 2020.

