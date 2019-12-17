Tata Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh On Hexa, Harrier, And More This December

Modified On Dec 17, 2019 05:03 PM By Rohit for Tata Hexa

Maximum discounts are applicable on both Tata mid-size SUVs

The Hexa is being offered with the maximum benefit of up to Rs 2.25 lakh.

Tata is offering a cash discount, a corporate bonus, and an exchange offer too.

All the offers are valid until December 31.

Every December, various carmakers offer huge benefits and discounts across most of the models in their lineup. Tata is the latest addition to the list as it is now offering discounts on five models including the Hexa and Harrier . So let’s find out which of these Tata cars could offer you the best deal.

Tata Hexa

Tata is offering the Hexa with the maximum discount. It gets total benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh that includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate offer.

Tata Harrier

The mid-size SUV from Tata, the Harrier, is being offered with total discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakh. Similar to Hexa, the Harrier’s offers also include a cash discount, an exchange bonus and a corporate offer.

Tata Tigor

The only sedan to be offered with discounts, the Tigor also comes with a cash discount, a corporate bonus as well as an exchange bonus thereby taking the total savings up to Rs 97,500.

Tata Nexon

Those looking to buy Tata’s sub-4m SUV, the Nexon , can avail benefits of up to Rs 90,000 that is inclusive of a cash discount, a corporate offer, and an exchange bonus.

Tata Tiago

In case you were looking to buy the Tiago , you can avail benefits in the form of a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate bonus. Cumulatively, these take the total savings up to Rs 85,000.

Note: As the offers may vary upon variant chosen, we request you to contact the nearest Tata dealership to get the exact details.

Speaking about the offers, Mr Mayank Pareek, President PVBU, Tata Motors, said: To contribute to the holiday season this December, Tata Motors has rolled out year-end maximum benefits for its customers. These benefits are in line with the company’s constant endeavor to bring cheer to their customers, against the backdrop of the current market conditions. We are hopeful that this year's offers will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with our brand. We wish all our customers and partners greetings for the season.

