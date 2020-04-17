Coronavirus Affects March 2020 Sales Of MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass And Others

  • Login / Register
Published On Apr 17, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Hector

The segment saw almost a 27 per cent drop in demand compared to February 2020

Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier vs MG Hector vs Mahindra XUV500

By now we are all well aware of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. In the automobile industry, the impact ranges from poor car sales in the country to car launches being delayed due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Here’s a look at the sales chart of mid-size SUVs for the month of March:

Mid-size SUVs

March 2020

February 2020

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Tucson

0

0

0

0

2.29

-2.29

58

Jeep Compass

163

666

-75.52

7.38

22.65

-15.27

701

Mahindra XUV500

9

344

-97.38

0.4

30.12

-29.72

1113

Tata Harrier

632

641

-1.4

28.64

39.17

-10.53

963

Tata Hexa

0

152

-100

0

5.75

-5.75

170

MG Hector

1402

1218

15.1

63.55

0

63.55

2792

Total

2206

3021

-26.97

99.97

Takeaways

MG Hector

  • The only SUV to witness a positive growth in its month-on-month (MoM) figures is the MG Hector. It is the best-selling SUV in the segment with a market share of over 63 per cent.

Tata Harrier

  • Tata launched the BS6 Harrier in February at Auto Expo 2020. It managed to ship over 630 units of the SUV in March. Meanwhile, Tata is expected to launch the BS6 Hexa soon.

Jeep Compass

  • The Jeep Compass’ market share went down by over 15 per cent when compared to the past year. Its MoM figures dipped by over 75 per cent.

Mahindra XUV500

  • Mahindra’s XUV500 witnessed a significant drop in its MoM figures. Mahindra managed to ship just 9 units of the SUV in March. It is expected to launch the BS6 XUV500 in the coming weeks.

  • While Tata shipped over 150 units of the Hexa in February, its sales figures stood at 0 in March.

Hyundai Tucson facelift

  • With the Tucson facelift expected to come soon, Hyundai has likely stopped the production of the pre-facelift model. The facelifted Tucson, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2020, was expected to be on sale by now, however, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in its launch being pushed indefinitely.

