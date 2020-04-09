BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Specifications Revealed. Prices To Be Out Soon

Published On Apr 09, 2020 03:01 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

It is now only offered with the 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, loses four-wheel-drive option

Mahindra is yet to announce the prices of the BS6 Scorpio.

2.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued, along with the earlier S3 base variant.

120PS version of the 2.2-litre diesel has also been discontinued.

It also loses out on the 4WD option.

In the BS6 avatar, the 2.2-litre diesel motor continues to produce 140PS and 320Nm.

We recently spotted the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio undergoing testing. Now, the Indian carmaker has revealed the specifications of the BS6 Scorpio on its official website, however, the price announcement has been deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BS6 Scorpio loses out on the S3 base variant and is now only offered in four variants: S5, S7, S9, and S11. It is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that continues to put out 140PS of power and 320Nm of torque. Mahindra has discontinued the 120PS/280Nm version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine. Mahindra has also pulled the plug on the 2.5-litre diesel engine (75PS/200Nm) that powered the S3 variant of the BS4 Scorpio.

While the S5 variant of the BS6 Scorpio is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, the S7, S9, and S11 variants come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With the BS6 upgrade, the SUV also loses out on its 4WD (four-wheel-drive) option.

In terms of features, the BS6 Scorpio continues to get auto headlamps with LED DRLs, a rear parking camera, auto climate control, and cruise control. It gets the same 7-, 8- and 9-seating configurations as its BS4 counterpart. The standard safety features on offer are dual front airbags, speed alert, ABS, rear parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminder.

The BS4 Scorpio was priced between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 16.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The S5 variant of the BS4 SUV was priced at Rs 14.87 lakh. We expect the BS6 Scorpio to command a premium of up to Rs 1 lakh. It continues to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos . Meanwhile, the next-gen Scorpio is expected to arrive in 2021.

