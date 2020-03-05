BS6 Mahindra Scorpio To Launch Soon. New-Gen Model Not Coming In 2020

Modified On Mar 05, 2020 03:27 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

While the Scorpio’s existing 2.2-litre engine will get upgrades to meet BS6 norms for the time being, the 2021 next-gen model is expected to come with brand new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

A test mule featuring “BS6 Diesel Only” sticker was spotted testing recently.

Its output figures are not known but the BS4 versions made 120PS/280Nm and 140PS/320Nm.

Features list likely to remain unchanged.

Could be costlier by up to Rs 1 lakh.

New-gen Scorpio is expected to arrive in 2021.

With the BS6 deadline fast approaching, all major carmakers have more or less upgraded their offerings to meet the upcoming emission norms. Mahindra was recently spotted testing the BS6 diesel-powered Scorpio . How do we know that? Well, the sticker on its fuel lid says “BS6 Diesel Only.” This particular test mule sported a D140 badge, thereby indicating its power output.

The BS6Scorpio will be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, updated to meet the latest emission norms. Output figures in its BS6 form haven’t been revealed yet but the BS4 version is available in either 120PS/280Nm or 140PS/320Nm states of tune depending upon the variant chosen. Mahindra offers this engine with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Planning To Buy The Next-gen Mahindra XUV500? You May Have To Hold On A Little Longer

The BS6 Scorpio should retain the equipment list of its BS4 predecessor, including auto AC, cruise control, auto headlamps with LED DRLs, rain-sensing auto wipers, and steering-mounted audio controls. Mahindra is expected to offer an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support with the BS6 update.

As for the new-gen Scorpio, it is expected to arrive in 2021. Mahindra should offer it with a set of BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is expected to be more powerful than the existing 2.2-litre diesel. It is also expected to be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard with the option of an automatic gearbox. Mahindra could also offer an AWD (all-wheel drive) drivetrain as an option, just like the current model.

The BS6 Scorpio will be launched in the coming weeks. It is expected to be priced at a premium of up to Rs 1 lakh over the BS4 Scorpio which is priced between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 16.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to fight it out with the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster and Captur, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Seltos.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel