Coronavirus Update: Mahindra Logistics’ Alyte Launches Free Emergency Cab Services

Published On Apr 08, 2020 03:37 PM By Rohit for Mahindra E Verito

These will be provided not only to regular citizens but also to doctors and nurses

It can be availed for essential services rides including shopping essentials and medication.

The service has been started in Hyderabad and will operate 24x7.

Mahindra Logistics’ team can be contacted on 8433958158.

We have already seen Mahindra extend support to the fight against coronavirus by developing an affordable ventilator and engaging in relief efforts . Now, the carmaker, through its Mahindra Logistics’ Alyte arm, has introduced free emergency cab services for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cab services will be provided to single mothers, disabled individuals, and senior citizens to help them with their essential services rides. These can be for shopping essentials and medication, as well as for visits to banks, post offices, and hospitals. It will also provide these cab services to doctors and nurses. As seen in the picture, the fleet includes electric vehicles such as the Mahindra e-Verito .

These cab services have been started in Hyderabad and will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Rachakonda Commissionerate, Hyderabad, within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, and Rachakonda. People interested in availing these services can reach out on Mahindra Logistics’ helpline number: 8433958158.

Meanwhile, several carmakers including Mahindra have extended the warranty deadlines considering the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. We urge you to stay safe at home and practise social distancing as much as possible to contain the spread of coronavirus.

