BS6 Mahindra Bolero: Old vs New

BS6 Mahindra Bolero: Old vs New

Published On Mar 27, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero is now BS6 compliant with a few changes

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the best-selling Mahindra SUVs. Its rugged appeal remains popular in some of the more rural parts of India. Hence, Mahindra has opted to retain the winning formula and instead go for a subtle facelift for the BS6-compliant Bolero. The new Bolero has also ditched ‘Power+’ from its name. We take a close look at how the new one compares to the old:

Dimensions

 

Old

New

Length

3995mm

3995mm

Width

1745mm

1745mm

Height

1880mm

1880mm

Wheelspace

2680mm

2680mm

The updated Mahindra Bolero’s proportions are identical to the pre-facelift model. 

BS6 Mahindra Bolero

Exterior

Mahindra has given the Bolero a mild facelift along with the BS6 update. It now features a revised front fascia with new headlamps, grille, bumper, and fog lamps. These changes have given it a much-needed refreshed appeal as the old design had begun to look quite dated. It also gets new graphics and clear-lens tail lamps. From the side profile, the new Baleno looks unchanged.

BS6 Mahindra Bolero seating layout

Interior

The Bolero continues to be a 7-seater SUV with the same layout featuring jump seats for the last row. It does get new upholstery, but the cabin largely remains the same.

Features

The new Mahindra Bolero is available in three variants as compared to the four trims offered in the pre-facelift model. There aren’t any feature additions, but it now comes with AC as standard. It still gets only a driver-side airbag along with ABS, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminder as standard safety features. The Bolero also continues to get a slim digital instrument cluster and an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling. 

BS6 Mahindra Bolero engine

Engine

The biggest change is the updated BS6 diesel engine. It’s still a 1.5-litre engine but the BS6-compliant version offers more power and is badged ‘D75 mHawk’. The new engine produces 76PS of power and 210Nm of torque, 5PS and 15Nm more than the BS4 engine. It is still mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The official efficiency figures of the new BS6 engine are yet to be shared.

BS6 Mahindra Bolero rear

Prices

BS4 Bolero

BS6 Bolero

Difference

LX - Rs 7.61 lakh

-

-

SLE -  Rs 7.89 lakh

B4 - Rs 7.98 lakh

Rs 9,000

SLX - Rs 8.64 lakh

B6 - Rs 8.64 lakh

Nil

ZLX - Rs 8.99 lakh

B6 Opt - Rs 8.99 lakh

Nil

Mahindra has not increased the prices of the BS6 Bolero across variants, however, it now has a pricier entry point. Since it now offers AC as standard, the new entry-level B4 variant costs Rs 9,000 more than the equivalent SLE, and Rs 37,000 more than the BS4 entry-level LX variant.

