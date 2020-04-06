BS6 Effect: Volkswagen Ameo And Tiguan Discontinued In India

Modified On Apr 06, 2020 05:37 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Ameo

While the sub-4m sedan was launched in 2016, the SUV arrived on Indian shores in 2017

VW offered the Ameo and Tiguan in three and two variants, respectively.

The Ameo was priced from Rs 5.95 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Volkswagen Tiguan retailed between Rs 28.07 lakh and Rs 31.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the sedan got both petrol and diesel engines, the SUV was a diesel-only offering.

Under the hood, Volkswagen offered the Ameo with BS4 petrol and diesel engines. While the 1.0-litre MPI petrol produced 76PS and 95Nm, the 1.5-litre TDI was rated at 110PS and 250Nm. Both the engines were mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 1.5-litre diesel unit was also available with the option of a 7-speed DSG. On the other hand, the SUV was offered with a single BS4 2.0-litre diesel motor that came coupled with a 7-speed DSG. This unit put out 143PS of power and 340Nm of torque.

Volkswagen offered its sedan with features such as cruise control, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and auto AC. On the other hand, the Tiguan got features such as a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, push button start/stop and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As the Ameo was a sub-4m sedan, it competed against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. On the other hand, the Tiguan rivalled the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq, and Honda CR-V.

While the carmaker has replaced the 5-seater Tiguan with its bigger 7-seater offering, the Tiguan Allspace , VW is unlikely to replace the Ameo anytime soon. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has also introduced the BS6 versions of the Polo and Vento and launched a Jeep Compass rival in the form of the T-Roc.