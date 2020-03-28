Here’s What Carmakers Are Advising Us To Keep Coronavirus At Bay

Published On Mar 28, 2020 09:08 AM By Rohit for Kia Carnival

With India observing a lockdown for 21 days, here’s what your favourite brands are saying to support the social distancing move

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having a large-scale impact on the entire world, having affected more than 200 countries now. As a result, almost everyone is advised to stay at home, with countries announcing lockdowns all across. India is currently under a lockdown for a period of 3 weeks. So, to encourage the practice of social distancing, here’s what the major carmakers have to say:

Audi

In Audi ’s video, the four rings are split apart, indicating the need for social distancing. They, however, come back together once again, thereby sending the message of staying safe at home with your dear ones.

BMW

The German brand’s message is pretty simple. It says that ‘the roads are always there but now is the time to stay home and safe.’ BMW’s emphasis is on flattening the curve of the coronavirus cases across the world. The video further goes on to say that ‘today we drive forward without driving at all.’ A simple yet effective way of delivering a message.

Ford

Ford is focussing on the need of prioritising safety by choosing to stay safe, sanitised and at home. In its video, you can see all the Ford models that slowly move apart from one another to indicate the importance of social distancing.

Honda

Honda’s video begins with its logo split up as a home and the ‘H’ separated from each other. It then moves inside the home, spreading the importance of staying safe while being indoors. A rather unique way of highlighting the importance of staying at home.

Hyundai

Hyundai’s video starts with the brand’s name which then splits up, separating the letters “U” and “I”, indicating the importance of social distancing. As per Hyundai , this practice will help us all in breaking the chain of infection.

Jeep

The video begins with the iconic front grille of the Wrangler which then quickly transforms into a pause sign. As per Jeep, this indicates the need to take a pause in order to keep the fight going on once the COVID-19 pandemic is done away with.

Kia

The brand that entered India in 2019 with a bang, Kia has just released its official video on social distancing. While we all practise social distancing, Kia is asking everyone to go back as it says ‘going back doesn’t mean we would never move ahead.’ The video plays the Carnival’s TVC (television commercial) but in reverse, thereby supporting its advice.

Land Rover

Land Rover has released an image showing the old and new generations of the Range Rover. Its message is to follow social distancing and take care of older people as they are more prone to the disease.

Mercedes-Benz

While all carmakers are focusing on spreading the importance of staying safe at home, Mercedes-Benz has put out a video thanking those working relentlessly (including doctors and police) to reduce this pandemic and treating those affected by the disease.

Nissan

A rather unique way of putting a message across, Nissan has come up with an acronym to alert people to stay away from the coronavirus. Its acronym ‘STEER’ stands for Sanitise your car, Tissues in your car, Eat only after washing your hands, Eliminate virus build-up, and Remember to keep in-car sanitisers.

Renault

While the need of the hour is to stay home and safe, Renault has a rather important message for all of us. It has chosen to focus on stopping the spread of false information by sharing an image with the message ‘when there’s a rumour, choose to brake not accelerate.’

Skoda

Skoda’s message is simple and clear. It states that you can always plan a journey later but now is the time to be safe and stay at home. In its video, you can see a Rapid parked in a garage with a message that reads ‘a car that’s always prepared for a journey that can wait.’

Tata

Tata has also come out with its message on social distancing, advising everyone to stay safe at home so as to lower the number of infected cases. The image has Tata's iconic SUVs such as the Safari Storme, Harrier and Hexa parked outside a home.

Toyota

Toyota is focussing on spreading awareness about being safe. The image states ‘stay back because safety can’t take a backseat.’ Toyota has also announced that it will extend any warranty that is expiring during this period of difficulty. It has also mentioned all the emergency contact numbers that can be reached out for any help required.

Volkswagen

VW’s video states the importance of coming together and supporting one another in this time of crisis. As per the brand, we need to follow social distancing in order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the video, the letters in the logo split up to show the need of social distancing.

