Buy Or Hold: Wait For Hyundai Aura Or Go For Rivals?

Is the new-gen Hyundai sub-4m sedan worth waiting for over its readily available alternatives?

The Hyundai Aura is the brand’s second shot at the highly competitive sub-4m sedan segment. Like the Xcent that is based on the Grand i10, the Aura is based on the new Grand i10 Nios. The Aura will be getting a host of updates to the cabin and a few expected additions to the feature list as well. Hyundai will launch the Aura on January 21, which begs the question of whether you should pre-book it or go for one of its readily available rivals instead. Here’s what we think:

Sub-4m Sedans Price range (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hyundai Aura Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (expected) Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh Honda Amaze Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh Ford Aspire Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh Tata Tigor Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh Volkswagen Ameo Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: BUY for BS6 petrol engine with AMT option, premium cabin, and features

The Dzire is the only option in this list with a BS6 petrol engine currently. Its 1.2-litre petrol motor is available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, making 82PS/113Nm. The Dzire’s 1.3-litre diesel engine will not be offered in the BS6 era but is currently available with both manual and AMT options. Maruti’s sub-4m sedan is offered with a predominantly beige interior and faux wood inserts. Its feature list includes LED projector headlamps, DRLs, auto climate with rear AC vents, push-button start-stop and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Honda Amaze: BUY for diesel-CVT powertrain and cabin space

The Honda Amaze may not be the highest-seller in the segment, but it is a popular choice for combining cabin space and features at attractive prices. The Amaze is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, both available with a choice of a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic. Honda is expected to update both engines for the upcoming BS6 norms soon. At 2470mm, the Amaze’s wheelbase is 20mm longer than the Dzire, opening up more legroom in the cabin and it also has the largest boot at 420 litres. It also gets features like cruise control and auto AC but misses out on rear AC vents.

Ford Aspire: BUY for performance, safety and sporty looks

The Ford Aspire was given a thorough update towards the end of 2018. The Aspire is well equipped with features like auto AC, rearview camera, auto headlamps and upto 6 airbags in the top variants. It is also the most powerful offering in the segment with its 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic producing 123PS and 150Nm. The other engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It also features a sportier styling than its current rivals, especially in the Titanium Blu variant with sporty decals, black alloys, and blue accents.

Tata Tigor: BUY for unique couple-like roofline, features and affordability

Tata took a slightly different approach to the sub-4m sedan design with the Tigor. It has a distinct coupe-like roofline that the carmaker calls a ‘styleback’ design. It is the most affordable of all its rivals with a choice of two engines - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel, both mated to a 5-speed manual. Only the petrol engine gets the option of a 5-speed AMT and it will be the only unit that will be updated for the BS6 era. The diesel motor that makes 70PS/140Nm will be discontinued by April 2020. The Tigor’s feature list includes dual-tone 15-inch alloys, dark-themed interior, auto AC, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an 8-speaker audio system from Harman.

Volkswagen Ameo: BUY for features and driving feel

The Volkswagen Ameo is also going to become a petrol-only model in the BS6 era. It is currently available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine (76PS/95Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (110PS/250Nm), both mated to a 5-speed manual. However, the diesel motor gets the option of a 7-speed DSG, the most refined automatic gearbox in the segment. The Ameo is based on the Polo and it also offers a sporty driving experience for the enthusiasts at the cost of cabin space. It is well equipped in terms of creature comforts with features like cruise control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto AC, and more.

Hyundai Aura: HOLD for performance and comfort features

The interior of the Hyundai Aura has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to share that with the Grand i10 Nios on which it is based. So, Hyundai is expected to equip the Aura with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging and rear AC vents like the hatchback. The Aura will be available with three BS6 engine options - 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines and a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine too. It will get a CNG variant too. The turbo-petrol variant will offer 100PS of power and 172Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as a performance option in the BS6 era.