Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Drives Mahindra EV 3-wheeler, Anand Mahindra Calls For Drag Race With Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Imagine hailing an autorickshaw one fine day and finding out that Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and world’s richest person-turned-philanthropist, is at the wheel! That was a real possibility in one Indian city where Gates drove a Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler on public roads, lauding Indian innovation and Mahindra’s vision for decarbonisation. All with Kishore Kumar’s ‘Chalti ka naam gaadi’ playing in the background. 

Anand Mahindra’s response 

The Mahindra CEO, who’s quite active on Twitter, posted a response to Gates’s video. In likely an inside joke, he also proposed a three-person EV drag race between himself, Gates and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who Bill Gates met a few days ago. 

The Mahindra Treo is powered by a 7.37kWh battery pack good for around 131km of range. Being an EV for last-mile connectivity, it’s no speed demon and only has a 10PS/42Nm e-motor which also helps maximise the range from its small battery. 

We must admit, a drag race in Mahindra Treo EVs would be a pretty slow one, but it would be fun to watch Gates, Mahindra and Tendulkar battle it out nonetheless. 

Bill Gates’ efforts for clean energy

Off-grid Nano toilet developed by Cranfield University students

Bill Gates is the co-chairman and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that works in the field of climate change and clean energy innovation, among other ventures. He also founded Breakthrough Energy, a group of organisations that supports the next generation of entrepreneurs and clean technologies. 

Bill Gates’s electric three-wheeler adventure should be followed by more on his current India trip. Watch this space to stay updated.

