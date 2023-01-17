Modified On Jan 17, 2023 01:42 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3 EV

The electrified version of the C3 hatchback has been unveiled and prices will be out soon

Bookings for the Citroen eC3 will commence on January 22.

It will reach dealerships across India in February.

Gets a 29.2kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 320km.

Expected to be priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen has taken the drapes off the long-awaited eC3 electric hatchback. The electrified C3 will be available for bookings from January 22 onwards and will reach dealerships across India in February. Once at dealerships, the text drives will also commence.

The Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with a single motor that churns out 57PS and 143Nm. This setup provides the eC3 with an ARAI-claimed range of 320km. The eC3 can be juiced up from nought to 80 per cent in 57 minutes using a DC fast charger.

In terms of features, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBS and rear parking sensors.

The Citroen eC3 will launch in India by February at an expected starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV, while also being an affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV Prime and the Mahindra XUV400.

