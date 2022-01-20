BMW X3 Receives A Facelift, Gets Visual Enhancements And New Features

Published On Jan 20, 2022 02:20 PM By Tarun for BMW X3 2022

The SUV comes only with a petrol engine at the moment

Available in two new variants: SportX Plus and M Sport.

Cosmetic upgrades include a new front fascia, refreshed alloy wheels, and updated tail lamps.

The cabin gets a revised centre console, a bigger touchscreen infotainment, a updated digital driver’s display, and a tweaked gear lever.

Continues with the same 252PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine from before; diesel to be launched later.

The facelifted BMW X3 has been launched in India, priced from Rs 59.90 lakh to Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The luxury SUV gets design and feature changes that give it a fresh appeal. It is available in two completely new trims: SportX Plus and M Sport.

Trims Pre-facelift X3 Facelifted X3 SportX Petrol Rs 57.90 lakh NA SportX Plus Petrol NA Rs 59.90 lakh Luxury Line Petrol Rs 63.50 lakh - M Sport Petrol NA Rs 65.90 lakh

The 2022 X3’s front fascia gets the most noticeable changes, starting from the connected kidney grille, completely new front apron, and refreshed adaptive LED headlights. It further sits on new 19-inch alloy wheels, while customers who have pre-booked it will have a free upgrade to 20-inch M Sport alloys. The rear gets updated with redesigned tail lamps, bumper, and exhaust tips.

The cabin gets a revised centre console with new climate control knobs, a bigger 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, and an updated gear lever. The X3 features a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory function, electronically controlled dampers, and Harmon Kardon sound system.

Safety is covered by a 360-degree camera, parking assist, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and tyre pressure indicator.

The facelift retains its 252PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD (All-wheel drive) drivetrain. Its 190PS 2-litre diesel engine will be introduced later.

The BMW X3 continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and the Volvo XC60 in India.

