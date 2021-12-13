BMW iX Goes On Sale In India At Rs 1.16 Crore

Modified On Dec 13, 2021 02:50 PM By Rohit for BMW iX

The iX kickstarts BMW’s electric vehicle innings in our country, with two more EVs scheduled to arrive in the next six months

The iX is available in one variant: the xDrive 40.

It has a 76.6kWh twin battery pack with a WLTP-certified range of up to 425km.

Features a dual-display setup, panoramic glass roof, and hexagonal steering wheel.

Gets a 2-year/unlimited km warranty as standard

Batteries are covered for up to 8 years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

Priced at Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

BMW has launched its first electric vehicle in India, the iX. The electric SUV is available in a single trim: xDrive 40, and it’s priced at Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). It is a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The xDrive 40 comes with a 76.6kWh twin battery pack and dual motors, with output rated at 330PS/630Nm and a WLTP-certified range of up to 425km. Here are the charging times depending on the type of charger used:

Charger Type Charging Time/ Range Added 150kW DC 80 percent in 31 minutes/ 95kms in 10 minutes 50kW DC 80 percent in 73 minutes/ 100kms in 21 minutes 11kW AC 100 percent in about 7 hrs / 100kms in 2.5 hours

The BMW iX gets a free-of-cost wallbox charger (can be used at home) that supports charging of up to 11kW. The carmaker plans to install fast chargers at its dealerships across 35 cities in India.

Now, to the design. The electric SUV has a massive grille flanked by slim LED headlights with Matrix and Laser light tech, 22-inch alloy wheels, flush fitting door handles, and frameless doors. The iX’s taillights mimic the headlights, but otherwise, the rear has a rather minimalistic look.

BMW is offering the EV in five exterior shades: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, and Aventurine Red (optional).

Inside, the iX gets a hexagonal steering wheel, leather upholstery, and powered seats with massage function. Other features include an electrochromic panoramic glass roof, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.9-inch touchscreen system with BMW’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment software and digital AI assistant, and ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, and 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio.

BMW is providing the electric SUV with a 2-year/unlimited km warranty as standard, while the batteries have a warranty of up to 8 years or 1.6 lakh km (whichever comes earlier). Deliveries will begin from April 2022.

The iX locks horns with the Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Jaguar I-Pace.

