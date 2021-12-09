Did We Just Get A Glimpse Of BMW’s Tesla Model 3-beater?

Published On Dec 09, 2021 03:47 PM By Dhruv for BMW 3 Series

Images coming out of China suggest that the i3 moniker could be used for an electric sedan based on the BMW 3 Series

Pictures have come out of China revealing the new i3! No, it's not the BMW hatchback that debuted in 2013 but the electric cousin of the carmaker's popular 3-Series sedan.

The images, which surfaced on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China, offer a somewhat detailed account of the new i3 electric sedan. The highlight number is 340PS. That's what the motor is rated to make.

While we don't have range figures, we know that the iX3 SUV (the X3's electric version) makes 286PS and has a WLTP-claimed range of 460km. Despite its more powerful electric motor, the i3 sedan should boast similar numbers, thanks to its more aerodynamic shape. One thing to note is that the i3 in the images here has the 'eDrive' badging and an 'L' after it, suggesting it's the long-wheelbase version, which is generally a China-specific offering.

While technical details are limited right now, let's address the elephant in the room: the i3 looks like the regular 3 Series sedan. Well, sort of. Word's around that it is the precursor to the upcoming facelifted 3 Series. BMW has already established a trend of introducing new all-electric versions of its existing lineup with minimal visual differences. For instance, the iX3 is quite similar to the X3, and now the i3 is identical to the stock 3 Series sedan.

As far as the regular i3 hatchback is concerned, it was put out of production earlier this year. BMW might choose to badge this i3 as something else outside of China. With its size and power figures, the sedan will square off against the Tesla Model 3, which is currently one of the best-selling EVs around the globe.

