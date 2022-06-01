Modified On Jun 01, 2022 06:54 PM By Rohit for BMW X1 2023

The SUV duo is expected to come to India early next year, with prices starting from Rs 42 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The third-gen X1 gets a bigger grille, slim LED headlights, and up to 21-inch alloy wheels.

The iX1 gets blue accents and a closed front grille with the ‘i’ and ‘iX1’ badges.

Both SUVs get an integrated curved display setup and a minimalistic cabin.

Common features include a panoramic sunroof and a 10.7-inch touchscreen.

The iX1 has a range of up to 438km as per BMW’s internal testing data.

The new X1 will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, along with plug-in hybrid and 48V mild-hybrid-equipped variants.

BMW has unveiled the third-generation version of its entry-level SUV, the X1. The German brand has also revealed the iX1, the first electric version of the SUV. Their global launch is slated for October 2022 but we expect them in India only in the early part of 2023.

Exterior

At first glance, the new X1 looks more like a facelift or updated version of the existing model than a complete generation overhaul. It gets slim LED headlights (adaptive matrix units come optional), a bigger chrome grille, and chrome strips in the bumper. BMW has provided it with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, which can go up to 21-inches (depending on the variant chosen), a first for the SUV. At the rear, it gets a raked windshield, horizontally stacked L-shaped LED taillights, and a chunky bumper housing a faux skid plate.

While the iX1 looks almost identical to the third-gen X1, BMW has differentiated it with a closed front grille with the ‘i’ badge and by converting all chrome elements into typical blue highlights. At the back, it gets the ‘iX1’ moniker on the boot.

Interior and Features

Both SUVs feature a revamped cabin with the highlight being the new curved-display setup. BMW has equipped the two SUVs with 10.25-inch digital driver’s displays and 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment systems running its Operating System 8 OS. The AC vents are a lot sleeker now and almost run the width of the cabin and there’s a floating centre console. A lot of controls have now been integrated into the infotainment system (enabled by voice controls), giving the interior a minimalistic look.

Other equipment on board the two SUVs include a panoramic sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, an optional 205W 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and electrically adjustable front seats with memory and massage functions. Dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and BMW’s navigation system come as standard. BMW also offers the SUVs with park assist and a reversing camera along with some automated driving tech including cruise control with brake function and front-collision warning.

Powertrain Options

The X1 is being provided with both petrol and diesel engine options along with plug-in hybrid and 48V mild-hybrid-equipped variants for the first time. It will get 218PS mild-hybrid petrol and 136PS petrol powertrains, along with 211PS diesel mild-hybrid and 150PS diesel engine options. It’s yet unknown which of these engine choices will be offered on the India-spec model. For now, the India-spec X1 makes use of a set of 2-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The iX1, on the other hand, will be offered in a single xDrive30 variant, with a range of around 413-438km as per BMW’s internal testing data. BMW has provided it with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system with a combined output of 313PS and 494Nm and a 0-100kmph time of 5.7 seconds.

Rivals and Expected Price

While the new X1 will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40, the iX1 will take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge. BMW could price the 2023 X1 from Rs 42 lakh onwards whereas the all-electric SUV could retail at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

