BMW Launches The Built-in-India M340i At Rs 62.90 Lakh

Modified On Mar 10, 2021 03:33 PM

This is the most affordable fast version of the current-generation 3 Series

BMW M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre, straight-six turbo-petrol engine that makes 387PS and 500Nm.

Features M Sport performance components like the suspension, brakes, and differential.

Gets sportier bumpers and side skirts, a boot lid spoiler, an active grille, and larger tailpipes.

Packs creature comforts like three-zone climate control, infotainment system with digital assistant, and a digital driver’s display.

Rivals the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Coupe and the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback.

The 3 Series has been possibly BMW’s best-selling sedan. Now, the carmaker has launched the more powerful and faster M340i xDrive variant, priced at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

BMW 3 Series Petrol BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Petrol 330i Sport - Rs 42.60 lakh 330Li Luxury Line - Rs 51.50 lakh 330i M Sport - Rs 49.90 lakh 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’ - Rs 53.90 lakh M340i xDrive - Rs 62.90 lakh

*all prices are ex-showroom

The M340i is Rs 13 lakh more expensive than the previous top-spec 3 Series, while Rs 9 lakh more expensive than the top-spec extended wheelbase version, the 3 Series Gran Limousine.

While the M3 is the sportiest version of a 3 Series, the M340i occupies the middle ground between the standard sedan and the full-blown M product. Although M Sport variants are usually all about their cosmetics, the M340i actually offers a lot more bang for the extra buck. The 258PS 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol from the regular 3 Series gets replaced by a 3.0-litre, straight-six turbo-petrol engine that churns out 387PS of power and 500Nm of torque. Since it has BMW’s xDrive (all-wheel-drive system), the power is sent to all four wheels via the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

It gets other M-tuned components such as M Sport differential, M Sport brakes, and M Sport suspension with variable sport steering for a zippier driving experience. The M340i gets a sportier exhaust as well, which enhances the auditory experience of the more powerful 3 Series sedan. Some of the cosmetic differences over the standard 3-er include the grille, bumpers, side skirts, a boot lid spoiler, and the trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes. These changes don’t only look smart but also improve the car’s overall aerodynamics. It comes with 18-inch M light alloy wheels as standard, which you can upgrade to 19 inches if you like.

Inside the cabin, the M340i is as luxurious and well-equipped as you’d expect of a top-spec 3 Series. It gets a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch display for the digital instrument cluster. Comforts on offer include three-zone climate control, wireless charging, heads-up display, sports seats, and an M steering wheel with shift paddles. Safety equipment on offer includes six airbags, dynamic traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, side-impact protection, and cornering brake control.

















All in all, the BMW M340i is a more affordable M3, generates 106PS less, and doesn’t feature the polarising front fascia design. However, if that appeals to you, you’ll have to wait to get your hands on one, considering all units planned for production till June 2021 have been pre-booked. It rivals the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Coupe (which, with only two doors, isn’t as practical) and the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback.

