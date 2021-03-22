Audi’s Facelifted S5 Sportback Is Here To Quench Your Thirst For Power

Published On Mar 22, 2021 05:27 PM By Rohit for Audi S5 Sportback

It is provided with a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, that churns out 354PS and 500Nm.

The facelifted S5 Sportback gets revised front fascia and bumpers, updated headlamps and tail lamps, and new alloy wheels.

It is equipped with three-zone climate control, updated infotainment system, and ambient lighting.

Audi has priced the S5 Sportback from Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG.

Audi has launched the facelifted S5 Sportback in India. The carmaker has brought the four-door sports coupe via the CBU (completely built unit) route and has priced it from Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its front profile now gets a lower and wider front grille (with honeycomb pattern) flanked by Matrix LED headlamps. Along its sides, the four-door coupe comes with the ‘S5’ badge on its front fenders, aluminium-finished ORVM (outside rearview mirror) housings, and sportier 19-inch alloy wheels. At the back, it gets updated LED tail lamps along with a boot lid-integrated spoiler.

There’s an optional black styling pack too should you want your S5 Sportback to be zippier and sportier. It is available in eight exterior shades: Quantum Grey, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Ibis White, Navara Blue, District Green, and Daytona Grey.

Also Read: Audi To Launch e-tron And e-tron Sportback Electric SUVs In India By June 2021

Inside, the S5 Sportback is equipped with Audi’s latest 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated digital instrument cluster, a three-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, rear parking camera, and 30-colour ambient lighting. Passenger safety is covered by ISOFIX child seat anchors, hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring. Audi has also provided optional equipment, including a head-up display, S sports suspension with damper control, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine making 354PS and a mammoth 500Nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which, in typical Audi’s Quattro fashion, sends power to all four wheels, while torque is distributed in a 40:60 ratio to the front and rear wheels. Audi has claimed that the S5 Sportback can go from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds! It also features a central locking differential and rides on S Sports suspension (that can be upgraded to the one with optional damper control for an improved driving experience).

The sports coupe goes up against the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG . While it is dearer than the former by a whopping Rs 16.16 lakh, it manages to undercut the Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG by Rs 1.11 lakh.

Read More on : S5 Sportback Automatic