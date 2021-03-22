Audi’s Facelifted S5 Sportback Is Here To Quench Your Thirst For Power
Published On Mar 22, 2021 05:27 PM By Rohit for Audi S5 Sportback
It is provided with a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, that churns out 354PS and 500Nm.
-
The facelifted S5 Sportback gets revised front fascia and bumpers, updated headlamps and tail lamps, and new alloy wheels.
-
It is equipped with three-zone climate control, updated infotainment system, and ambient lighting.
-
Audi has priced the S5 Sportback from Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
It rivals the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG.
Audi has launched the facelifted S5 Sportback in India. The carmaker has brought the four-door sports coupe via the CBU (completely built unit) route and has priced it from Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
Its front profile now gets a lower and wider front grille (with honeycomb pattern) flanked by Matrix LED headlamps. Along its sides, the four-door coupe comes with the ‘S5’ badge on its front fenders, aluminium-finished ORVM (outside rearview mirror) housings, and sportier 19-inch alloy wheels. At the back, it gets updated LED tail lamps along with a boot lid-integrated spoiler.
There’s an optional black styling pack too should you want your S5 Sportback to be zippier and sportier. It is available in eight exterior shades: Quantum Grey, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Ibis White, Navara Blue, District Green, and Daytona Grey.
Also Read: Audi To Launch e-tron And e-tron Sportback Electric SUVs In India By June 2021
Inside, the S5 Sportback is equipped with Audi’s latest 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated digital instrument cluster, a three-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, rear parking camera, and 30-colour ambient lighting. Passenger safety is covered by ISOFIX child seat anchors, hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring. Audi has also provided optional equipment, including a head-up display, S sports suspension with damper control, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine making 354PS and a mammoth 500Nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which, in typical Audi’s Quattro fashion, sends power to all four wheels, while torque is distributed in a 40:60 ratio to the front and rear wheels. Audi has claimed that the S5 Sportback can go from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds! It also features a central locking differential and rides on S Sports suspension (that can be upgraded to the one with optional damper control for an improved driving experience).
The sports coupe goes up against the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG. While it is dearer than the former by a whopping Rs 16.16 lakh, it manages to undercut the Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG by Rs 1.11 lakh.
Read More on : S5 Sportback Automatic
- Renew Audi S5 Sportback Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Best Health Insurance Plans - Compare & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)
2 out of 2 found this helpful