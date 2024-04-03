Audi India Sells Over 7,000 Units, Registers 33 Percent Annual Growth In FY 2023-24

Modified On Apr 03, 2024 11:55 AM By Rohit

Audi sold over 1,000 units in the first quarter of 2024 in India

Audi India has announced its results for the previous financial year (FY) that just concluded, FY 2023-24. The German luxury brand shipped 7,027 units between April 2023 and the end of March 2024, helping its sales rise by 33 percent. Audi retailed 1,046 units in the first quarter of 2024 alone, while also mentioning ongoing supply-chain challenges.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India said, “We have seen robust growth of 33 percent in FY23-24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand and we are poised to overcome supply challenges. Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024.”

A Look At Audi’s Innings In FY23-24

In the FY23-24, Audi launched just one new model namely the Q8 e-tron, which is essentially the facelifted e-tron SUV with refreshed looks and an improved battery powertrain for more range. The carmaker was otherwise working on strengthening the EV charging infrastructure across the country. Locally assembly for the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs started in India in the first half of 2023. Audi also launched a host of special edition variants during the festive months for the Q5, Q8 and S5 models.

Also Read: How it Works: Satellite-based Toll Collection System To Replace Toll Plazas

Audi India’s Current Lineup

The German carmaker currently sells over 10 models in India, which includes the Audi Q8 e-tron, A8 L flagship sedan, RS e-tron GT performance EV coupe, and Q8 SUV. Its current lineup is priced from Rs 43.81 lakh to Rs 2.22 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).