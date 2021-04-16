April 2021 Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh On Hyundai Cars, i20 Gets Offers For The First Time!

Published On Apr 16, 2021 08:30 AM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

There’s no benefits available on the Creta, Verna, Venue and Elantra

Hyundai is offering the Santro with discounts of up to Rs 35,000.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are offered with savings of up to Rs 45,000.

The carmaker’s latest launch, i20, is also available with some benefits.

If you go for the Kona EV, you will be entitled to a flat cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Hyundai is offering discounts and offers on the Santro, Aura, i20, Grand i10 Nios and Kona EV for April 2021. Its latest launch, the i20 is also available with benefits for the first time, while the Creta, Verna, Venue and Elantra are still unavailable with any offers. Here’s how much you can save if you buy a Hyundai car this month.

Hyundai Santro

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 35,000

You can save up to Rs 35,000 if you buy the Santro.

For the base-spec Era variant, you can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000, but for the Magna, Sportz and Asta variants, the discount is of Rs 20,000.

There’s an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

It retails from Rs 4.67 lakh to Rs 6.35 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 45,000

Hyundai is offering a maximum savings of up to Rs 45,000 with the Grand i10 Nios.

The cash discount of Rs 30,000 is only available with the Nios Turbo, while all the other variants get a discount of Rs 10,000.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount is Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

The Grand i10 NIos is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh up to Rs 8.40 lakh. The Nios Turbo variant is available in a single second-from-top Sportz variant, priced at Rs 7.81 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 45,000

With the Aura, you can save up to Rs 45,000.

Its turbo variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while the other variants are available with a discount of Rs 10,000.

If you go for the Aura CNG variant, you cannot avail the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is available with all the variants.

Hyundai Aura retails from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh. The turbo-petrol engine is available on the top-end SX Plus variant, priced at Rs 8.70 lakh. The CNG variant retails at Rs 7.48 lakh and is available on the mid-spec S variant.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 15,000

Hyundai’s latest launch, the new-generation i20, is available with savings of up to Rs 15,000.

There’s no cash discount available, but you can get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

These offers are only available with the Turbo iMT and diesel variants.

The i20 retails from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh. The Turbo iMT variants are priced between Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 10.04 lakh, while the diesel variants retail from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh.

Hyundai Kona EV

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Exchange Bonus -- Corporate Discount -- Total Up To Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyundai is offering the Kona EV with a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

You can only avail a cash discount, while there’s no exchange bonus and corporate discount available.

The Kona EV retails from Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

