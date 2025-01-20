MG At Auto Expo 2025: New MG Select Offerings, A New Full-size SUV And More

MG showcased three new offerings, including an electric MPV, a flagship SUV and an SUV with a new powertrain option at the Auto Expo 2025

MG has gone all guns blazing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 by showcasing 6 cars, two of which will be launched this year and will be retailed through the carmaker’s more premium ‘MG Select’ outlets. Let us take a brief look at all the six cars that were showcased by the carmaker at the Auto Expo 2025.

MG Majestor

A new full-size SUV is here in the form of the MG Majestor, which will be the flagship SUV of the carmaker, and will be sold alongside the MG Gloster. It gets a boxy design, a huge grille, sleek LED DRLs, vertically-stacked headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and connected tail lights. The interior and features are yet to be revealed, but it could get dual screens, panoramic sunroof and wireless phone chargers. It is expected to get the same engine options as the Gloster and prices might start from Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Cyberster

MG’s most powerful electric roadster, the MG Cyberster EV, was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, and it is slated to be sold through the carmaker’s more premium MG Select outlets. It gets scissor doors, retractable roof and 20-inch alloy wheels. It comes with three screens on the dashboard, a separate screen for AC controls, adjustable seats and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack mated to a dual-motor setup that produces 510 PS and 725 Nm, and it has a WLTP-claimed range of 443 km.

New MG Astor (ZS HEV)

Another new model at the MG pavilion is the ZS HEV, which is essentially the new-gen avatar of the MG Astor. It was globally showcased in 2024 but has made its India debut now at the big car show. It gets LED headlights, connected LED DRLs, a big grille and wraparound tail lights. Feature-wise, the global-spec model gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. The highlight, however, is a strong hybrid 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 196 PS and 465 Nm.

MG M9

MG’s upcoming flagship electric MPV, the MG M9, was also revealed at the Auto Expo 2025 ahead of its debut this year. It will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations and will get plenty of tech inside, including a panoramic sunroof and a single-pane unit, multi-zone auto AC and a premium sound system. While powertrain details of the India-spec M9 are yet to be revealed, the global-spec model comes with a 90 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 430 km.

MG 7 Trophy

The MG 7 Trophy, a sleek-looking sedan that is sold internationally, was also revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It gets LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, connected LED tail lights and a tailgate-mounted spoiler. The interiors are also sporty with a dual-screen setup on the dashboard, sport seats and a supersport button on the steering wheel. Internationally, it comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 405 Nm and if it is launched in India, it can be priced at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

iM 5

iM Motors, which is a part of the SAIC Group that houses the MG brand in China, showcased the iM 5 electric sedan at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has an aerodynamic-looking exterior design with slim headlights, a curvy design, an LED tail light bar and a pixelated screen at the rear for customised messages. The interior too is radical with a yoke-style steering wheel, a panoramic 26.3-inch display and another display for all the controls of the EV. MG has yet to confirm whether the sedan will be launched in India.