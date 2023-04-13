After 40 Years, The Maruti’s ‘800’ Nameplate Is Officially NO LONGER With Alto 800

Modified On Apr 13, 2023 07:04 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto 800

The Alto 800 continued the 800’s legacy before coming to a permanent halt in 2023

Most Indians can relate to the era of a Maruti 800. The puny little hatchback that put Indians on the wheels was the first car in almost every middle-class household in the country, if not the Premier Padmini or the Ambassador back in the days. It got the name ‘800’ because of its engine. Several readers, just like me, must have special memories with this car.

Lucky Draw

(The first ever Maruti 800 sold in India)

In the early 80s, the government struck a partnership with Japan-based Suzuki Motors and the Maruti 800 or the ‘SS80’ reached Indian shores in 1983. Such was the popularity of this cute 4-door hatchback that it received close to over a lakh bookings in just three months of announcement. And, to the first 10 buyers, through a lucky draw, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi herself handed over the keys. Mr Harpal Singh, a resident of Delhi, was the first ever owner of the SS80, for which he paid Rs 47,500 on-road. The first ever Maruti 800 is still alive, completely restored to original condition, and is on display at Maruti’s headquarters in Gurugram. It has always been a no-brainer and safe choice for the Indians, as it reached over 25 lakh homes in its 30-year stint.

The 90s

After four years of being on sale, the 800 got its first update as a new generation. It was slightly longer and looked significantly different from the SS80. It came in STD and DX variants and if you opted for the latter, you got niceties like an analogue Quartz clock, a radio with cassette player, a cigarette lighter, and mainly, an AC!

After a long eight-year period, the second-generation 800 got its first facelift in 1994. By this time, it came at a sticker price of around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes were subtle inside and out, but several practicality features were added. Mechanically, it remained unchanged with its 796cc carbureted engine mated to a 4-speed manual, pumping out up to 37PS.

FACT - Maruti also had a ‘Tatkal’ buying option with the 800 for a premium price.

In 1997, the hatchback got a major upgrade. No changes were made to the dimensions, but it just looked a bit bigger. Importantly, side impact beams and metal sheet changes were done to make it safer.

New wraparound headlamps, different alloy wheels, slightly tweaked boot shape, and redesigned tail lamps were added for a refreshed look. Even the cabin received a new finish, the Zen’s steering wheel, and exclusively for the DX variant, green tinted glasses. While it continued with the same 0.8-litre engine, the suspension setup was changed for a more comfortable ride. Now, the Maruti 800 was genuinely getting older and it was time for a serious upgrade.

The 2000s

Ditching the carburettor, came the MPFI (multi port fuel injection) engine under the Maruti 800. This update was much needed, as it made the hatchback more powerful by 6PS and 10Nm and met the emission norms. Much to people’s rejoice, a 5-speed manual transmission was also introduced which helped the car in cruising at higher speeds. The proud ‘5 Speed MPI 12 Valve’ sticker on the derriere told people that this was the new model.

FACT: The Maruti 800 was extensively used as a rally car due to its lightweight nature and peppy performance

Just months after the updated 800, came the more premium Alto; and by the next five-six years, the latter started cannibalizing the sales of the 800. In 2005, it got another facelift, which wasn’t very different looking and was still riddled with the outdated quality and panel issues of the 800. Shockingly, it still didn’t get power windows or fog lamps.

By late 2000s, there were some limited editions introduced and it was given the choice of a factory-fitted LPG kit. However, the sales were dwindling slowly and the competitive hatchback segment started getting more modern rivals. The end was near and inevitable, as eventually, the Alto snatched away the 800’s title of being the best-selling car of India. In 2014, Maruti finally announced the discontinuation of 800, after 30 years of it being on sale. However, the 800 nameplate still lived on as Alto came with the same small engine.

Maruti Alto 800

Introduced in 2000, Alto was positioned for those who wanted a more stylish looking alternative to the basic 800 but didn’t have the budget for a Wagon R or A-star or Zen Estilo. It was plonked with the same 800cc engine that did its duties on the Maruti 800, but you also had the option of Wagon R’s 1.1-litre engine. By 2008, Maruti had already sold around 10 lakh units of the hatchback.

Till 2010, it barely got any upgrades save for a minor facelift. Then entered the K10, which got the Wagon R’s 1-litre petrol engine. It was much more modern and stylish looking, while getting more features. The 800cc Alto chugged alongside, although in need of an upgrade.

Two years later, came the new generation Alto, which got the ‘Alto 800’ title. This was the first time that the carmaker sold the 800cc version as a different model. It got a fresh exterior and interior styling, with some important features too. In 2014, came the new generation Alto K10, which co-existed but was always a more premium car.

Fast Forward To 2023

After being on sale for almost nine years, the Alto 800 was getting outdated. Its sales were declining due to newer models in the market and the ‘800cc’ tag was not sitting well in the buyers’ minds. Another generation of the Alto K10 came in 2022 which was leaps ahead of the Alto 800.

The BS6 Phase 2 emission norms kicked in from April 2023 and Maruti decided to let the Alto 800 as well as the 800cc engine go once and for all. During its stint, we had other 800cc options in the form of Hyundai Eon, Renault Kwid, and Datsun RediGo. However, they all bite the dust and currently we don’t have any 0.8-litre cars on sale in the country.

Gone is the little 800cc engine and the ‘800’ nameplate, finally after 40 years. The 1983 800 and the 2012 800, were different models but had the same idea in mind - a budget-friendly and reliable Maruti. Now, the more premium Alto K10 carries the most-affordable Maruti title.

